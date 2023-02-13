The minimalist designer famous for creating Apple’s iPhone has drawn King Charles’ coronation emblem

The coronation of King Charles will come with a little bit of Apple flair.

Jony Ive, the iconic designer of the iPhone, iPod and several other Apple devices, was tapped to design the emblem for the coronation.

“It is such an honor to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” Ive said in a statement on the coronation’s Website. “The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.”

Ive, technically Sir Jony Ive KBE, is not longer affiliated with Apple, but will forever be linked with the company. He became a part-time contributor in 2015, after reportedly clashing with Tim Cook (something Cook has disputed). In 2019, he started his own business, LoveFrom, but still worked with Apple. Last July, the two parties agreed to stop working together after they were unable to agree on terms of a contract renewal.

The emblem will be heavily featured during Charles’ coronation events in May, including services at Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. It will also be featured on all official merchandise for the event and on digital and social media.

The design itself brings together flora from the four nations in the United Kingdom: England’s rose, Scotland’s thistle, Wales’ daffodil and Northern Ireland’s shamrock. Those flowers form the shape of St. Edward’s Crown, which Charles will wear during the coronation ceremony.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom,” said Ive. “The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”