Hollywood star Elijah Wood has hit out at a major movie theater company over its decision to tier ticket pricing based on the comfort and view that comes with your seat.

AMC Theatres—America’s biggest movie theater chain—unveiled its new pricing plan on Monday, under which seat location will determine the cost of a ticket.

The scheme, which AMC has dubbed Sightline, will make seats in the middle of the auditorium cost a dollar or two more, while those in the front row will become a little cheaper.

By the end of the year, the company will have rolled the pricing structure out to all of its domestic locations for movie showings after 4 p.m.

The cheapest ticket prices will only be available to members of AMC’s loyalty program, AMC Stubs. Members of AMC’s “A-List” subscription membership will be able to upgrade their tickets to the most expensive seating for free.

In a tweet on Monday, Wood—who has starred in several blockbusters including the Lord of the Rings trilogy—accused AMC of destroying a “sacred democratic space” with its new ticketing system.

The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 6, 2023

Wood wasn’t the only person to object to AMC’s plans, with many Twitter users calling for a reversal of the program or declaring their own plans to boycott the company’s theaters rather than pay a premium for a reasonable seat.

Me: An avid movie theater go-er.



Me now: You know what waiting for streaming ain't that bad. — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2023

I am sure @AMCTheatres will be pleased to know that the price for me to stay home is remaining the same. — Jess 🇺🇦 (@MirrorMan_jls) February 6, 2023

AMC, here’s a better plan. Remove the front seats. Add more seats to the rear. Be thankful people are still going to theatres. — Scott Mechlowicz (@ScottMechlowicz) February 6, 2023

We have 5 kids & going to the movies is so expensive. we rarely go anymore. Tickets, Popcorn, drinks & it’s $150. We can rent a brand new release, pop our own popcorn & spend $20 to stay at home. They’re already losing customers so they make it even more expensive? Genius! 😒 — Kate Shelor (@KateShelor) February 6, 2023

Others speculated that AMC’s new strategy would “actively ruin” the business and increase the likelihood of cinemas undergoing a “long, slow, agonizing death.”

Many theater operators—including AMC—have long been offering premium or luxury movie viewings with plush seating and other perks for those willing to pay more for their ticket.

AMC’s Prime showings offer customers special comfort seating and enhanced projection technology, while other chains, like Cinépolis—which promises bottomless popcorn, in-theater waiters and a gourmet menu—exist only to offer luxurious experiences for moviegoers.