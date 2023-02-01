Tom Brady is retiring from football again and this time he says it’s ‘for good’

Tom Brady, who many argue was the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL, has announced he’s retiring—and this time, he says, it’s “for good.”

In a short video posted to his Twitter and Instagram feeds, Brady, 45, announced the decision Wednesday.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,” he said. “So when I woke up this morning, I just figured I’d press record and let you guys know. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady’s announcement comes one year to the day after he announced plans to retire at the end of last season. He would rethink that decision, however, and changed his mind 40 days later, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs once again this season, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Dallas Cowboys.

In his time with the NFL, Brady won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a dominant player in the NFL for more than 20 years, winning 19 division titles. He is the only quarterback to ever win more than five Super Bowls and has been named MVP of the big game five times.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me,” he said. “Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady informed the Buccaneers of his decision Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m. ET, according to ESPN. From here, he will go on to work as an analyst for Fox Sports (and could be part of the team calling this year’s Super Bowl, if he chooses).

Fox and Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract last summer. He also runs several businesses, including a health and wellness line, a clothing company, and a pickleball team; and was a notable holder of FTX before that crypto collapsed.