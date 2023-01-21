Four games. Infinite drama. Welcome to the divisional playoff round of the 2022-203 NFL season.

The league’s eight best teams collide this weekend, with two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. And every one of those is likely to be a banger.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants in what’s expected to be a can’t miss game Saturday night, while the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet again on Sunday afternoon, roughly three weeks after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half of a game between the two. The weekend wraps up with old rivals the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers battling one last time.

So, cancel any plans you might have had—or if you can’t, make sure your phone is charged. Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week and advice on how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Saturday, Jan. 21

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills, 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And all of this week’s NFL games will air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Certainly! Here are a few options:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered “Orange” plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not playoff games. Amazon’s contract with the NFL does not extend into the post season.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Several, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).