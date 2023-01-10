This new JPMorgan job comes with an annual restaurant budget of $30,000 on top of a salary up to $130,000

Applications have recently opened for any foodie’s dream job.

Whoever bags the job at the JPMorgan-owned “The Infatuation” will receive an annual budget of $30,000 to spend in New York City’s 27,000+ restaurants (including 73 Michelin star restaurants).

The successful applicant will take on the role of editor at The Infatuation, a restaurant review platform recently acquired by the banking giant, with a salary ranging from $85,000 to $130,000.

According to the job listing, it is “an editing job and also very much an eating job”. The eating budget amounts to around $2,500 a month—that is, almost $600 per week, or over $80 per day.

Of course there’s more to it than simply working your way through the Big Apple’s top eateries; the successful applicant will be required to edit reviews and newsletters as well as “research and fact check the historical and cultural context of various cuisines, dishes and neighborhoods.”

Who can apply?

Although anyone can apply, the listing does stress that ideal candidates must know New York City, in its entirety, and its restaurants inside and out, “from the newcomers to the longtime classics (and everything in between).”

The best person for the job should also be “the kind of person who plans trips around what you’re going to eat, and you’re the friend in the group who picks the restaurant,” but be wise to cliche vocabulary of food-writing such as “foodie” or “nestled” or “toothsome.”

As for the mouth-watering sum of money you’ll get to use on dining alone, the listing says: “If that sounds amazing rather than intimidating to you, we should talk!”

JPMorgan Chase acquired The Infatuation in 2021 as part of its increasing investment into dining.