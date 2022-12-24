Just one month ago, you prepared an elaborate Thanksgiving dinner for family (and perhaps friends as well). Since then, you’ve been busy looking for the perfect gift and decking the halls as quickly as you can. You’re pooped. And the idea of making Christmas dinner threatens to make you get Scrooge-y real fast.

Good news! There are a number of options available to you—and not just at the nearest Chinese restaurant. Though many major chains remain closed on Christmas, not all of them are. In fact, more than you expect will be open. You might, however, have to get that meal to go.

Note that hours may vary and some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. You probably also want to call ahead or look online to ensure reservations aren’t required.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2022

Applebees

Benihana

Boston Market

Buca de Beppo

Chart House

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Fogo de Chao

Hard Rock Cafe

Huddle House

IHOP

Marie Callender’s

McCormick & Schmick

Morton’s Steak House

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Planet Hollywood

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Smith & Wollensky

Starbucks

STK Steakhouse

Waffle House