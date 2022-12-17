The stage is set.

With Argentina and France playing for the right to hoist the World Cup Sunday, the battle for third place happens today. And while bronze isn’t the goal of any country, all eyes will be on Morocco today, as the underdog of the tournament looks to make history again.

Morocco’s team, of course, has already set a new bar, becoming the first African team to ever advance to the semifinals. But finishing in the final three would be an even more notable achievement.

The two teams met just a few weeks ago, ending in a 2-2 tie, before Croatia won in a penalty shootout, with a final score of 7-6. Croatia is slightly favored to win, but not by a wide margin.

This is, admittedly, a game of little importance, but it’s a decades-long tradition of the World Cup and serves as a good warmup for the final, which takes place on Sunday. Looking to catch the action? Here’s what you need to know to be able to watch the third-place round of the 2022 World Cup

What is the schedule for the third-place playoff in the 2022 World Cup?

Saturday, Dec. 17

Croatia vs. Morocco, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

When will the final game of the 2022 World Cup take place?

This year’s final match will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can. While early rounds aired on FS1, the semi-finals (and finals) will be carried on Fox’s broadcast channel, as well as Telemundo. Both channels can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup finals if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are several ways to do so.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

What happens if the teams are tied at the finish of the semifinals of the World Cup?

As you might expect, these games can’t end in a draw.

Should the teams be tied after 90 minutes of regulation play, the game goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If things are still unsettled after 120 minutes of total play, a penalty shootout occurs. Each side will take turns shooting the ball from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper tries to stop the shot. The team that scores the most goals out of five tries wins.

If things are still even after those five kicks, the shootout continues until “one team has scored a goal more than the other from the same number of kicks,” according to FIFA.