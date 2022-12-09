The U.S. might be out of the running, but the 2022 World Cup is getting more and more exciting as it races towards the finals for the FIFA championship. With the Round of 16 in the rear view mirror, it’s now time for the quarter-finals.

Four games. Lose, and your team’s dream comes to an abrupt and heartbreaking stop. And the sport’s two biggest stars could be a collision course to face each other in the semi-finals or finals. Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against the Netherlands, the team that eliminated the U.S., in the quarter finals. And Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Morocco (though whether Rolando or Gonçalo Ramos will start this time is still an unknown).

Half of the games are being held on Saturday, but if the office seems a bit empty Friday, it’s a safe bet a few people have snuck out to watch the action. Here’s what you need to know for the latest round of the 2022 World Cup

What is the schedule for the Quarter-finals in the 2022 World Cup?

Friday, Dec. 9

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. on Fox and Peacock

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

England vs. France, 2:00 p.m. on Fox and Peacock

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Yes. While early rounds aired on FS1, the quarterfinals and later games will be carried on Fox’s broadcast channel. (They’re also on Telemundo.) Both channles can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You’ve got a number of choices:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Are there tie games in the quarter-finals of the World Cup?

Nope. It’s win or go home these days. Every match is single elimination and there are no ties.

Should the teams still be tied after 90 minutes, it goes into 30 minutes of extra time. If things are still unsettled after 120 minutes of total play, a penalty shootout occurs. Each side will take turns shooting the ball from the penalty spot as the goalkeeper tries to stop the shot. The team that scores the most goals out of five tries wins.

If things are still even after those five kicks, the shootout continues until “one team has scored a goal more than the other from the same number of kicks,” according to FIFA.