McDonald’s wants to give you and your friends free food for life if you would use its mobile app

McDonald’s really, really wants you to start using its app.

The fast food chain has launched a holiday promotion centered around its app that offers everything from quirky McDonald’s merchandise to free or deeply discounted menu items to free food for life.

It is, of course, that last item that’s turning heads. The company will give one winner the rare McGold card, giving them (and three friends, who will get cards of their own) two free McDonalds meals per week for 50 years. The McGold card has been the stuff of fast-food legend historically, with only a few people reported to have one, including Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” McDonald’s chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said in a statement. “Now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift—a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

Customers who place an order via the app from Dec. 5 through Dec. 25 will receive an entry into the McGold Card sweepstakes. (Those who don’t wish to place an order can submit an entry here.)

While the free food for life might be the big draw, there are plenty of other bargains available as McDonald’s looks to expand use of its app, including 50-cent double cheeseburgers, free McNuggets with a $1 purchase, and lots of buy-one-get-one-free deals. Deals will vary depending on the day of the week.

And the company is jumping on board the merchandise train, offering all sorts of…unusual items. On Dec. 7, the chain will offer Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s pajamas, and hoodies. On the 14th, it will offer a Hamburglar graphic tee, more hoodies, and a beanie.

Apps are becoming more important to fast-food chains, as they act as loyalty programs for the most frequent customers and keep them coming back.