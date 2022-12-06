2022 holiday shipping deadlines near for FedEx, UPS, USPS and more
While things are nowhere near as chaotic as they were in 2020, it never hurts to get your packages in the mail as early as possible. But sometimes life doesn’t really make that possible.
Whether you’re ordering gifts from a major retailer or shipping a big box to friends or loved ones, you’re fast coming up on Christmas Day. In some cases, you can afford a little bit of a wait, if you’re willing to pay more to get your packages there on time. But the more you stall, the better the chances that something could go wrong.
There are, of course, no real guarantees when it comes to shipping. Amazon’s next-day delivery often takes a bit longer at this time of year. And one unexpected Arctic blast can disrupt things across the country. While these dates are a good guideline for Dec. 25, earlier is always better.
Shipping deadlines for 2022
FedEx
Dec. 14 – Ground, freight priority
Dec. 20 – Express saver, 3-Day Freight
Dec. 21 – FedEx 2 Day, 2-Day Freight
Dec. 22 – FedEx Standard, Priority, and First Overnight
Dec. 23 – FedEx SameDay
UPS
Dec. 20 – UPS 3-Day Select
Dec. 21 – UPS 2nd Day Air
Dec. 22 – UPS Next Day Air
Ground shipping – Dates vary by location. Head to UPS’s shipping estimator to calculate how long it will take for your package to arrive.
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 17 – USPS Retail ground service
Dec. 17 – First class mail
Dec. 19 – Priority Mail
Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)
Major retailer shipping deadlines for 2022
Amazon
Dec. 23 – Last day to order items eligible for one-day delivery
Dec. 24 – Last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery and for free two-hour grocery delivery.
Apple
Apple’s order deadlines vary widely depending on the product ordered, ranging from the long-passed Nov. 15 for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to Dec. 21 for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple Watches, non-engraved iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods.
Barnes & Noble
Dec. 17 – 12:00 p.m. ET
Bath & Body Works
Dec. 16 – Standard
Dec. 21 – Expedited
Best Buy
Dec. 20 – Standard shipping
Dec. 24 – Expedited (by noon local time—same-day delivery only)
Dell
Dec. 14 – Standard
Dec. 21 – Expedited (by 2:00 p.m. CT)
Gap
Dec. 15 – Standard
Dec. 22 – Expedited (by 1:00 p.m. ET)
Dec. 21 – Express
Home Depot
Dec. 16 – Standard and expedited
Kohl’s
Dec. 19 – Standard
Dec. 20 – Expedited (by 1:00 p.m. CT)
L.L. Bean
Dec. 18 – Standard and Expedited
Lowes
Dec. 14 – Standard shipping
Macy’s
Dec. 21 – Standard
Dec. 22 – Expedited (by noon ET)
Old Navy
Dec. 15 – Standard
Dec. 22 – Expedited
Sam’s Club
Dec. 18 – Standard
Dec. 23 – Expedited
Sephora
Dec. 20 – Standard
Dec. 21 – Expedited (by 6:00 a.m.)
Target
Dec. 22 – Standard
Dec. 24 – Same day delivery (slots limited)
Walmart
Dec. 20 – Standard
Dec. 22 – Expedited (only for Walmart+ members)
