While things are nowhere near as chaotic as they were in 2020, it never hurts to get your packages in the mail as early as possible. But sometimes life doesn’t really make that possible.

Whether you’re ordering gifts from a major retailer or shipping a big box to friends or loved ones, you’re fast coming up on Christmas Day. In some cases, you can afford a little bit of a wait, if you’re willing to pay more to get your packages there on time. But the more you stall, the better the chances that something could go wrong.

There are, of course, no real guarantees when it comes to shipping. Amazon’s next-day delivery often takes a bit longer at this time of year. And one unexpected Arctic blast can disrupt things across the country. While these dates are a good guideline for Dec. 25, earlier is always better.

Shipping deadlines for 2022

Dec. 14 – Ground, freight priority

Dec. 20 – Express saver, 3-Day Freight

Dec. 21 – FedEx 2 Day, 2-Day Freight

Dec. 22 – FedEx Standard, Priority, and First Overnight

Dec. 23 – FedEx SameDay

Dec. 20 – UPS 3-Day Select

Dec. 21 – UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22 – UPS Next Day Air

Ground shipping – Dates vary by location. Head to UPS’s shipping estimator to calculate how long it will take for your package to arrive.

Dec. 17 – USPS Retail ground service

Dec. 17 – First class mail

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express (Dec. 21 for Alaska and Hawaii)

Major retailer shipping deadlines for 2022

Amazon

Dec. 23 – Last day to order items eligible for one-day delivery

Dec. 24 – Last day to order items eligible for same-day delivery and for free two-hour grocery delivery.

Apple

Apple’s order deadlines vary widely depending on the product ordered, ranging from the long-passed Nov. 15 for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to Dec. 21 for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple Watches, non-engraved iPads, MacBooks, and AirPods.

Barnes & Noble

Dec. 17 – 12:00 p.m. ET

Bath & Body Works

Dec. 16 – Standard

Dec. 21 – Expedited

Best Buy

Dec. 20 – Standard shipping

Dec. 24 – Expedited (by noon local time—same-day delivery only)

Dell

Dec. 14 – Standard

Dec. 21 – Expedited (by 2:00 p.m. CT)

Gap

Dec. 15 – Standard

Dec. 22 – Expedited (by 1:00 p.m. ET)

Dec. 21 – Express

Home Depot

Dec. 16 – Standard and expedited

Kohl’s

Dec. 19 – Standard

Dec. 20 – Expedited (by 1:00 p.m. CT)

L.L. Bean

Dec. 18 – Standard and Expedited

Lowes

Dec. 14 – Standard shipping

Macy’s

Dec. 21 – Standard

Dec. 22 – Expedited (by noon ET)

Old Navy

Dec. 15 – Standard

Dec. 22 – Expedited

Sam’s Club

Dec. 18 – Standard

Dec. 23 – Expedited

Sephora

Dec. 20 – Standard

Dec. 21 – Expedited (by 6:00 a.m.)

Target

Dec. 22 – Standard

Dec. 24 – Same day delivery (slots limited)

Walmart

Dec. 20 – Standard

Dec. 22 – Expedited (only for Walmart+ members)