Elon Musk says he’s revealing the whole story behind Twitter’s ‘suppression’ of the Hunter Biden story

Elon Musk indicated he’ll be sharing some new information about Hunter Biden today.

“What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET,” he tweeted. “This will be awesome…Will include live Q&A.”

At about 5:20, he added, “We’re double-checking some facts, so probably start live tweeting in about 40 mins.”

Musk is likely referring to Twitter’s move to restrict a New York Post story regarding Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election. The story said the paper had emails from a laptop that belonged to Biden. Twitter reportedly hampered the distribution of the story on its service then later reversed the controversial decision.

Musk’s political stance seems to be edging toward Republicans, with him posting a tweet ahead of midterms urging his followers to vote for GOP candidates. He also tweeted last week that he would support a presidential run by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. And the Hunter Biden laptop story is a favorite for conservative figures like Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Musk recently reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account, although the ex-president hasn’t made any indication he’s returning to the platform. Republicans and many others had criticized Twitter for suspending Trump at all, claiming the move went against free speech.

This is a developing story and will be updated.