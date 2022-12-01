Kanye West’s acquisition of conservative site Parler collapses after his recent anti-Semitic comments made him a business pariah
BYJulia Love and Bloomberg
December 1, 2022, 10:41 PM UTC
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer be acquiring the social media site Parler, the company said in a statement.
“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November,” the company said in a statement. “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”
Earlier Thursday, Ye appeared on a show by the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and spoke positively about Adolf Hitler. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.