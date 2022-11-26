6 sustainable brands to shop for outdoor travel adventures

Packing for any kind of vacation can be potentially stressful, but planning out what you need for a trip that is going to involve outdoor adventures—especially in winter—can be especially tricky.

Here is a packing list with some of the best brands to consider for assembling what you need to both enjoy and survive outdoor winter travel this year.

Aether

There are few outdoor apparel brands that marry function and fashion quite as seamlessly as Los Angeles-based Aether. The Southern California brand just launched a limited edition new line with Aspen Skiing Company’s innovation brand, AspenX. The nine-piece collection for men and women is comprised of essential mountain wear pieces inspired by high altitudes, snow-capped peaks, and a love for winter. Among the most flexible options that could work from fall to winter to spring (and built to last many more seasons to come) are the wool Ute Insulated Shirt with water-resistant contrast fabric at the yoke, collar, and elbow patches, and the Ozone Jacket, a lightweight, insulated jacket made with taffeta and Polartec fleece. Both are can function as either mid-layers or top layers.

Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx—which makes high performance outdoor equipment and clothing for men, women, and kids—says it uses the best materials to create the most refined and durable products possible with the intention that they will be reused and last for years. The Cerium Hoody is an example of product that is optimal at multiple temperatures, either as a top layer or mid-layer. Designed for the changing seasons when you need warmth but can do without the bulk, the versatile down puffer hoody, available in men’s and women’s sizes, is made with ultralight fabrics and designed for maximum performance and minimal impact in mind.

Girlfriend Collective

Based in Seattle, Girlfriend Collective gave an autumn-inspired refresh to its outdoor collection just in time for fall and winter, designed for all genders and identities with an inclusive size range. Made with 50% GRS-certified recycled cotton and 50% organic cotton, the brand’s new sweats have the same feel of cozy sweatshirts while giving new life to post-industrial fabric scraps. The Pacific Northwest brand added 16 styles to its outerwear lineup in a variety of colorways, promising something for everyone, whether they’re going to the Arctic or Arizona. The most travel-friendly items in the bunch would definitely be the packable puffers, such as The Hoodie Lightweight Puffer Jacket and the Micro Fleece Full Zip Jacket.

Janji

Janji is a running apparel brand with gear ready for every type of terrain and climate, and many of its products are designed with packing and travel in mind. A hat is an underrated (and often forgotten) travel accessory given how much protection it can offer, from light drizzle to harsh sunlight. Available in five different colors, the all-weather Transit tech cap offers wind, rain, and sun protection—and it even has a side panel zip pocket that can fit a key, an ID or credit card, and cash.

Prana

The Ice Flow line accompanies the brand’s debut into the cold weather active space, combining outdoor adventures with active lifestyle practices like yoga and pilates. Many of the line’s pieces—such as the Ice Flow Long Sleeve and Ice Flow Legging—are ideal as a second layer for the outdoor enthusiast who loves to hike, walk, run, and explore in colder weather. Produced in a fair trade certified-factory, the clothing features a peached face fabric with a brushed interior, which makes it warm while providing support, stretch, and recovery. Tops also include secure zip pockets (always good to have an extra spot to stash keys, cards, or cash) and extended sleeves with thumbholes.

Xero

These are the most compact yet functional and comfortable running shoes you’re going to find. They’re perfect for travel because they are light and slim and can fit into any suitcase while barely taking up any room, unless, of course, you prefer to use them while walking through the airport, which would also be recommended because did we mention they’re comfortable? Available in men and women’s sizes, the Prio is a performance shoe and described to be ready for virtually any sporty activity, including road and light trail running, walking, hiking, Crossfit, biking, and even slacklining. (Note that they’re not waterproof, but the breathable mesh upper should dry quickly.)