How to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar live online for free—and without cable
The Super Bowl might be the dominant sporting event of the year for many Americans, but when you take a global poll, it’s the World Cup that rules supreme.
The colossal tournament, which starts Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18, is a true worldwide event. And the last time it was held, COVID-19 was a concept no one would have been able to grasp. (It would be another year before the first outbreaks of the pandemic would occur.)
Even for an event this grand, this year’s World Cup has a near-ludicrous number dramatic stories that could unfold. This is, for example, likely the last year Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to be on the pitch. The U.S. is looking to regain some lost pride after failing to make the World Cup at all in 2018. And Italy, normally one of the most dominant teams on the field, won’t be playing at all after failing to qualify.
It’s a lot to keep up with, even for the most rabid of football/soccer fans. But even if you’re just a casual fan of the sport, it’s a fascinating spectacle to watch. (And, if that weren’t enough, select games, including the semi-finals, take place in the middle of the day in the middle of the workweek, giving you a wonderful excuse to ruin your productivity.)
Overwhelmed? Here’s all you’ll need to know.
When is the opening match in the 2022 World Cup?
The first kick-off will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 20 in Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The home team will face Ecuador in the only match of that day. (The rest of the week will be a lot busier, with 15 additional Group Stage matches.)
What is the schedule for matches in the 2022 World Cup?
Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
USA vs. Wales, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Mexico vs. Poland, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
France vs. Australia, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Germany vs. Japan, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Belgium vs. Canada, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
England vs. USA, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
France vs. Denmark, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Croatia vs. Canada, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Spain vs. Germany, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Nov. 29
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Iran vs. USA, 2:00 p.m. on Fox and Peacock
Wales vs. England, 2:00 p.m. on FS1 and Peacock
Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Australia vs. Denmark, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Poland vs. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Canada vs. Morocco, 10:0 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Japan vs. Spain, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Costa Rica vs. German, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock
Round of 16
Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET — Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET
Third-place match
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET
2022 FIFA World Cup Final
Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET
What are the groups in the 2022 World Cup?
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
What’s Team USA’s schedule in the 2022 World Cup?
Monday, Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. Wales on Fox
Friday, Nov. 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. England on Fox
Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. Iran on Fox
Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?
Some, but not all of it. Fox will carry the World Cup, as will Telemundo, both of which can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.
To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.
How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?
You’ve got several options to choose from:
Peacock
NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)
Hulu with Live TV
The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.
YouTubeTV
After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.
Sling TV
Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.
DirecTV Stream
Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.
Fubo TV
This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.
Where is the 2022 World Cup taking place?
For the first time ever, the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East, Qatar to be specific. That’s why the tournament is taking place so late this year, since a summer tournament in that country would have to factor in the excessive heat.
Why are people protesting the 2022 World Cup?
While FIFA has ticked off plenty of people over the years, it’s the location of this year’s World Cup that has upset fans. Qatar criminalizes consensual homosexual interactions between men, requires women to ask men for permission to marry or travel, and has arrested journalists who were investigating conditions for migrant workers. Labor practices in the country have been compared to modern slavery. That could impact the World Cup’s viewership, if nothing else. Some pub owners in Germany are refusing to show the games. And Paris said it will not be setting up fan zones with giant screens to watch the games.
