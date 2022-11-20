The Super Bowl might be the dominant sporting event of the year for many Americans, but when you take a global poll, it’s the World Cup that rules supreme.

The colossal tournament, which starts Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18, is a true worldwide event. And the last time it was held, COVID-19 was a concept no one would have been able to grasp. (It would be another year before the first outbreaks of the pandemic would occur.)

Even for an event this grand, this year’s World Cup has a near-ludicrous number dramatic stories that could unfold. This is, for example, likely the last year Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to be on the pitch. The U.S. is looking to regain some lost pride after failing to make the World Cup at all in 2018. And Italy, normally one of the most dominant teams on the field, won’t be playing at all after failing to qualify.

It’s a lot to keep up with, even for the most rabid of football/soccer fans. But even if you’re just a casual fan of the sport, it’s a fascinating spectacle to watch. (And, if that weren’t enough, select games, including the semi-finals, take place in the middle of the day in the middle of the workweek, giving you a wonderful excuse to ruin your productivity.)

Overwhelmed? Here’s all you’ll need to know.

When is the opening match in the 2022 World Cup?

The first kick-off will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 20 in Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The home team will face Ecuador in the only match of that day. (The rest of the week will be a lot busier, with 15 additional Group Stage matches.)

What is the schedule for matches in the 2022 World Cup?

Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

USA vs. Wales, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Mexico vs. Poland, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

France vs. Australia, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Germany vs. Japan, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Belgium vs. Canada, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

England vs. USA, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

France vs. Denmark, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Croatia vs. Canada, 11:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Spain vs. Germany, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Nov. 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Iran vs. USA, 2:00 p.m. on Fox and Peacock

Wales vs. England, 2:00 p.m. on FS1 and Peacock

Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Australia vs. Denmark, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Poland vs. Argentina, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Canada vs. Morocco, 10:0 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Japan vs. Spain, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Costa Rica vs. German, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10:00 a.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1 and Peacock

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox and Peacock

Round of 16

Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET — Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. ET — Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET and Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Third-place match

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. ET

2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET

What are the groups in the 2022 World Cup?

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

What’s Team USA’s schedule in the 2022 World Cup?

Monday, Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. Wales on Fox

Friday, Nov. 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. England on Fox

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET: USA vs. Iran on Fox

Can I watch the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Some, but not all of it. Fox will carry the World Cup, as will Telemundo, both of which can be picked up via an over the air antenna in most cities, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home. Note, however, that you won’t be able to watch games on FS1, which will carry a number of games for English audiences.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You’ve got several options to choose from:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service is the streaming home of the World Cup, carrying all 64 games with Spanish broadcasts. There will also be on-demand broadcasts of completed games. (Note there’s no English broadcast alternative that has yet been announced. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Where is the 2022 World Cup taking place?

For the first time ever, the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East, Qatar to be specific. That’s why the tournament is taking place so late this year, since a summer tournament in that country would have to factor in the excessive heat.

Why are people protesting the 2022 World Cup?

While FIFA has ticked off plenty of people over the years, it’s the location of this year’s World Cup that has upset fans. Qatar criminalizes consensual homosexual interactions between men, requires women to ask men for permission to marry or travel, and has arrested journalists who were investigating conditions for migrant workers. Labor practices in the country have been compared to modern slavery. That could impact the World Cup’s viewership, if nothing else. Some pub owners in Germany are refusing to show the games. And Paris said it will not be setting up fan zones with giant screens to watch the games.