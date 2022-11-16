Inside the remodel of British Airways’ premium business cabin Club Suite

British Airways is on a mission to overhaul its transatlantic flying and lounge experience.

The first piece is the remodel of its premium business cabin, Club Suite. While it was initially completed in 2020, BA is currently striving to revive the popular business travel corridor between New York and London since the pandemic started. The Club Suite was first available to premium business travelers on flights between London and Dubai, Toronto, Tel Aviv, and Bangalore.

British Airways has redesigned its Club World cabin with the launch of the new Club Suite showcased on the A350-1000. Courtesy of British Airways

The upgraded cabin layout brings direct-aisle access and a suite door for greater privacy while maintaining high levels of comfort with White Company bedding and a more comfortable flat-bed seat in a one-two-one configuration across each row.

The new cabin offers direct aisle access from every seat and a door for enhanced privacy. Courtesy of British Airways

BA installed 56 new Club Suites across its fleet on the Airbus A350 aircraft. The layout of the A350 edition cabin is meant to promote a feeling of well-being, space, and calm with high ceilings and ambient lighting to reflect adjustments for the time of day and outside light while reducing noise levels.

The 79-inch fully flat-bed seats in a one-two-one configuration. Courtesy of British Airways

The seat-side table was been expanded with 40% more storage space, including a vanity unit and a mirror. BA is also touts that its “bespoke” table is designed for both eating and working. There are PC and USB ports in every seat, and perhaps most critically, BA has one of the lowest rates for in-flight Wi-Fi, ranging from £4.99 (approximately $5.60) to £21.99 ($25), depending on the duration of the flight and Internet access.

Each suite has 40% extra storage space which includes a bespoke table designed to be adapted for working, eating, and sleeping. Courtesy of British Airways

When not working, each suite sports an 18.5-inch, HD screen for inflight entertainment.

BA says it Club Suite uses technology to make the flying experience even more comfortable. Courtesy of British Airways

Airplane food isn’t always something to write home about—until it is. The carrier is giving it a go with a new food and drink service.

A rendering of British Airways’ new home in New York City. Courtesy of British Airways

The second piece to the airline’s roadmap is that British Airways is moving terminals at its New York City foothold this winter, transferring from Terminal 7 to Terminal 8 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A rendering of British Airways’ new lounge at Terminal 8 at New York-JFK airport. Courtesy of British Airways

The airline says T8 is being redeveloped to make the customer experience better, starting with new check-in desks and lounges. The experience upgrade will continue post-security with a new lounge worthy of the cost of business and first class travel, with exponentially more seating, a much brighter ambiance with higher ceilings and social distancing-friendly space between tables and chairs, and even a champagne bar.

The new T8, which will also be home to OneWorld partner American Airlines, is launching with a soft opening starting Nov. 17, with a full move-in by the end of December.