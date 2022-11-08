Taylor Swift’s The Era’s tour is expected to be one of 2023’s biggest, with overwhelming demand. And while tickets aren’t on sale yet, if you hope to make it to the show, you’re going to have to plan well in advance if you want a good seat.

This is Swift’s first tour since 2018, so demand is higher than normal. Tickets will be sold in three phases, beginning on Nov. 15. But to be in the running for the first batch, you’ll need to take action before 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 9.

Here are the ticket sale stages—and the best ways to be among the buyers for each.

Phase one: Verified Fans

To combat bots, Ticketmaster, which is owned by Live Nation, rolled out the Verified Fans program several years ago. It’s a pre-registration process that verifies people’s identities before the pre-sale window opens.

To register, head to the Ticketmaster site and fill out the form. You’ll ned to have a Ticketmaster membership and list which show(s) you hope to attend. (Due to the demand, there could be a short virtual line to wait in. That’s not something to worry about.)

You’ve got until 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 to be Verified. After that, you’ll wait until Nov. 14, when you’ll receive an email telling you whether you’ve been selected to participate in the presale.

The first pre-sale phase will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10:00 a.m. local venue time and run through 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Fans who bought tickets during the Lover Fest tour, which was cancelled in 2019, will receive preferred access to the pre-sale.

Phase two: Capital One cardholder sale

Didn’t make the cut for Verified Fans? If you’re a Capital One cardholder, you’ve got a separate window to buy tickets.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, cardholders will have a chance to get a seat. You’ll have to enter the last six digits of your card, which you’ll also have to use to buy the tickets, as your code into this phase.

Like Verified Fans, this will run through 10:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 17.

Phase three: General on-sale

If you missed out on both pre-sales, there will still be plenty of tickets that go on sale Friday Nov. 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Just beware of the costs. Ticket prices could fluctuate with demand, especially with the company’s “Platinum” seats. That algorithm is behind the $5,000 price tag some fans were shocked to see when trying to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets earlier this year.