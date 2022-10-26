A day after being dumped by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments, Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach, Calif. headquarters of shoemaker Skechers on Wednesday. He was escorted off the property.

West, who has changed his name to Ye, “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a Skechers spokesperson told celebrity news site TMZ.

The spokesperson continued: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

On Tuesday, following a series of anti-Semitic comments by West, Adidas cut ties with the rap star behind the Yeezy sneaker and apparel line. In one case, West had tweeted that “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Adidas’ dumping of West came amid intense pressure to act after it delayed a decision for several weeks. The company and West had been working together for nearly a decade, and his Yeezy line accounted for 8% of the company’s total sales.

Earlier, fashion house Balenciaga and talent group Creative Artists Agency also cut ties with West.

In a statement announcing its termination of its partnership with West, Adidas said, it does not tolerate anti-Semitism.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” it said. “Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”