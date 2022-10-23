The Philadelphia Eagles improved their record to 6-0 last week. And come next Sunday, they’ll still be the league’s only undefeated team. That’s a certainty, since the NFL’s best team of 2022-2023 (so far) has the week off.

That’s not to say this week will be without drama, though. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a fractured right thumb in the game’s first season, will finally return to action as Dallas faces the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, the Giants will try to improve their record to 6-1 against the Jaguars and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will try to follow up last week’s win and get back on track against the Panthers.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s a look at everyone who’s playing. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Oct. 24

Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Indeed you can, in multiple ways.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Yes, but not today. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football, but does not carry any weekend games. Next up is the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Several!

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).