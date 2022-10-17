Balenciaga handbags are never cheap and they always turn heads, but the fashion house’s latest offering might top them all.

The Kim Kardashian favorite has created a clutch that’s designed to look like a bag of Lay’s potato chips.

While you can get an actual bag of Lays for less than $5 and have the snacks that come with it, these containers will run you a reported $1,800.

Of course, the actual bags are thin plastic. The Balenciaga version of the chip bag is made of leather and has a silver zipper at the top of the bag (which, come to think of it, would be a pretty handy way to keep the chips fresh between snack sessions).

The bags made their debut earlier this month at the Paris Fashion Show, but no one seemed to notice them at the time, even when Lay’s pointed them out in a series of Tweets.

Last week, though, the fashion house’s creative director, Demna, who uses only his first name professionally, highlighted them on Instagram, which caused a more widespread reaction.

Not all of those reactions were positive, however. One commenter called the designs “the lowest depths of crass commercialism,” while another urged the designer to “leave these stunts” to a competing brand. Some fans, though, gushed over them, saying, “It’s simply amazing that these are LEATHER bags. Love them.”

Balenciaga has a history of offering…unusual items. Earlier this year, it offered a drawstring bag for men made of calfskin leather that was designed, quite successfully, to look like a trash bag.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna told Women’s Wear Daily.