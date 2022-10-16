The Philadelphia Eagles have made it through the 2022-2023 season without a loss so far, but they could face their biggest challenge this week.

The Dallas Cowboys, who many thought would become an afterthought after Dak Prescott was injured in week one, have become a mighty force in the NFC East. And there’s even a chance that Prescott could return this week, having returned to practice earlier this week. Regardless of whether he does, it’s going to be a game worth watching.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Chiefs and Bills are set to battle for bragging rights to the league’s best record, as both are currently 4-1.

Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Yeah, Thursday’s game was underwhelming, but that was the case last week as well—and the Sunday games more than made up for that. And this week’s matchups are epic ones. Here’s a look at everyone who’s playing. (The home team is listed second.)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You’ve got plenty of options if that’s your preference.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Not on Sundays. Amazon is, for the next 11 years, the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football, but does not carry any weekend games. Next up is the New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

A trio, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).