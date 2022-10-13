In a season that has seen plenty of top-tier quarterbacks sidelined, it’s natural that the league would want to protect the rest. But last Sunday’s call that flagged Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett with roughing the passer, in what appeared to most observers to be a clean sack, has just resulted in more drama on the field.

So when the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears take the field tonight, all eyes will be on the officials almost as much as they are on the players.

The matchup between the two teams might not be the highest-profile game of the year, but it kicks off week six of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how to watch and what to expect from Thursday night games tonight and moving forward.

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

Both the Bears and Commanders are having a fairly disappointing season so far, but with 12 weeks to go, the playoffs are still wide open. Here’s who’s playing this week and future Thursdays, with a reminder that the home team is listed second.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta Falcons vs Charlotte Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Nov. 24

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

Probably not, but it’s not entirely impossible.

If you’re in the hometown of one of the two teams playing on any particular Thursday, you’ll likely have an opportunity to watch, even if you don’t have an Amazon Prime account. Simulcasts will be offered on broadcast networks, letting you watch for free with a good HD antenna.

But if you’re outside the range of those stations, streaming is your only option.

Can I stream NFL Thursday night games live online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

Basically, no. Sunday and Monday games offer a variety of streaming choices, but Amazon has exclusivity to virtually all Thursday night games for the next 11 years, preventing other streaming services from carrying them. The Thanksgiving night game will be aired on NBC.

What changes will Amazon bring to the NFL games it airs?

Amazon uses its “X-Ray” technology to overlay stats and game updates using its, much like it offers information on which actors are in a scene during a film or TV show. An alternate stream is also available for younger audiences, with the YouTube troop Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color-commentary team.

Who is Amazon’s broadcast team?

Amazon has hired some of the most recognizable announcers and commentators as it jumps into the NFL. Al Michaels, who has called both Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, will lead the team. Kirk Herbstreit, who has focused mainly on college games and been a key player on ESPN’s College GameDay program, will be the color commentator. And All-Pro players Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez will be analysts, alongside former Los Angeles Ram Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with nine teams during his career.

Will I be able to watch Thursday Night Football at my favorite bar or restaurant?

You will. Before the season started, Amazon struck a deal with DirecTV that allows more than 300,000 bars and restaurants around the country to air the game

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the Thursday night games?

Technically, yes. The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market as well as any played in prime time.