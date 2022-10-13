Disney theme parks have seen unprecedented demand lately, but many fans say ongoing price increases could limit future visits.

Disney has increased the price of tickets to its California theme parks, with a one-day pass seeing an average jump of 9%. General admission prices at the Magic Kingdom and other Orlando parks will not increase.

That’s not to say travelers to Florida will escape higher costs, though. Disney has also increased the cost of its Genie+ pass, which lets guests skip long lines at select attractions. In October, that will now run between $15 and $22 per day at the Florida parks when purchased in advance (compared to a flat $15 price previously). The pricing could go even higher after the end of the month, as Disney sees bigger crowds during the holidays.

At Disneyland and California Adventures, Genie+ will now cost $25 when purchased in advance. That’s a $5 increase over the previous price.

Roughly half the visitors in Disney parks purchase a Genie+ pass, the company has said previously. Genie+ launched just over a year ago, replacing a free line-skip system known as FastPass.

Disney World visitors can also expect to pay more for food and beverages and those who choose to make their own lightsaber or droid at Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge will see prices increase there as well.

At Disneyland, a single-day ticket will now cost between $114 to $179 depending on the day, compared to $104 to $164 previously. The company said $104 daily tickets will be available only on the least crowded days of the year. The price of two-day tickets rose 12%, jumping from $255 to $285 per adult. Disneyland last increased ticket prices last October.

Disney parks, experiences and products division reported $7.4 billion in revenue in its most recent quarterly earnings. That was a 70% improvement from 2021.