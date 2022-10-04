Elon Musk reportedly ready to go through with buying Twitter at original price

After months of back and forth about whether or not the richest man in the world will actually take control of Twitter, one of the most dramatic business sagas of this year is showing signs that it could be coming to an end.

Elon Musk is ready to go through with his Twitter acquisition for the initial offer price of $54.20 a share, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The Tesla CEO made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Twitter’s shares climbed over 18% after this news before trading halted.



Musk offered to buy Twitter in April after becoming one of its biggest shareholders and rejecting his spot on the social media company’s board. His offer was met with resistance, and Twitter went so far as to take a so-called poison pill—a move to make a company less appealing to a prospective buyer—in an effort to keep him at bay. But after securing $44 billion in financing, Musk successfully won his bid.



Once Twitter agreed to sell to Musk, despite a non-disparagement clause to the deal, the billionaire responded to tweets criticizing top executives at the company, and accused the company of censoring free speech.



Musk also said that he would allow former President Donald Trump back onto the platform, after he was permanently suspended following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection because of the “risk of further incitement of violence.”



“I think it was a morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said at a Financial Times conference in May. “I would reverse the permaban [on Trump].”



For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Just a few weeks after agreeing to buy Twitter, though, Musk said he had decided to hold off on the deal, claiming without evidence that Twitter had given misleading information regarding the number of “human” users on the platform, saying that the number of bot accounts on the site was a major problem.

By that point, however, it wasn’t quite so easy to walk away. Twitter ultimately sued Trump in a Delaware court in July to make him go through with the purchase.

The Tesla CEO has tried to back out of the deal three times in total, the latest of which happened just last month. Twitter has rejected Musk’s attempts to walk away, calling these episodes “invalid and wrongful.”

The trial between Musk and Twitter was scheduled to begin in Delaware on Oct. 17.