With airports getting close to their pre-pandemic levels of activity, traveler satisfaction is plunging.

The 2022 J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Survey shows a 25-point drop on happy air travelers compared to a year ago. And next year isn’t looking a lot better.

“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.

The lower numbers, of course, were to be expected, given the high number of disruptions for travelers this year. And those who did fly during the heart of COVID-19 often found airports to be largely empty, making it easy to get around.

There’s plenty to be frustrated about beyond the airline situation, though. Parking shortages are annoying travelers—and higher prices on everything from parking to food and beverage are feeding the dissatisfaction.

There were some bright spots for travelers, though. J.D. Power broke down their rankings into three categories. Mega airports were defined by serving 33 million or more passengers per year, large airports serve 10 to 32.9 million, and medium airports serve around 4.5 to 9.9 million.



Here are the top airports in all three categories.

Best Mega Airports

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport

Best Large Airports

Tampa International Airport

John Wayne Airport, Orange County

Dallas Love Field

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Best Medium Airports