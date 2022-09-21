These are the top 5 American airports based on size, according to J.D. Power
With airports getting close to their pre-pandemic levels of activity, traveler satisfaction is plunging.
The 2022 J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Survey shows a 25-point drop on happy air travelers compared to a year ago. And next year isn’t looking a lot better.
“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.
The lower numbers, of course, were to be expected, given the high number of disruptions for travelers this year. And those who did fly during the heart of COVID-19 often found airports to be largely empty, making it easy to get around.
There’s plenty to be frustrated about beyond the airline situation, though. Parking shortages are annoying travelers—and higher prices on everything from parking to food and beverage are feeding the dissatisfaction.
There were some bright spots for travelers, though. J.D. Power broke down their rankings into three categories. Mega airports were defined by serving 33 million or more passengers per year, large airports serve 10 to 32.9 million, and medium airports serve around 4.5 to 9.9 million.
Here are the top airports in all three categories.
Best Mega Airports
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
- San Francisco International Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport
- Harry Reid International Airport
Best Large Airports
- Tampa International Airport
- John Wayne Airport, Orange County
- Dallas Love Field
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport
Best Medium Airports
- Indianapolis International Airport
- Pittsburgh International Airport
- Jacksonville International Airport
- Southwest Florida International Airport
- General Mitchell International Airport
