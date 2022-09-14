Cardi B has donated $100,000 to her old middle school in the Bronx as part of a series of visits organized by New York’s Community Capacity Development organization, just days after voicing outrage over how rising inflation was making it increasingly difficult for working-class Americans to find and keep housing.

On Friday, the rapper surprised students at I.S. 232 in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighborhood and explained how proud she was of the area in which she grew up.

“Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights,” New York City Schools chancellor David Banks said after her visit.

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022 The Community Capacity Development organization shared their appreciation for the rapper on Twitter, along with a video of Cardi B speaking about growing up in the neighborhood and giving advice to young people. “This is what we mean when we say ‘representation’. @iamcardib spoke about growing up in a low income neighborhood and viewing her education as a way out,” their tweet read. This is what we mean when we say “representation”. @iamcardib spoke about growing up in a low income neighborhood and viewing her education as a way out. We appreciate her raw authenticity and look forward to sharing more with you all about her visit! #Cardi pic.twitter.com/lC4kjsxS4P — Community Capacity Development (@ccdworldwide) September 13, 2022 “We appreciate her raw authenticity and look forward to sharing more with you all about her visit! #Cardi.” Cardi B shares her concerns over housing prices The 29-year-old rapper made her concern for American livelihoods clear in an Instagram live she posted only days before the school visit, in which she shared anecdotes about seeing her loved ones and others struggle to survive amid the cost-of-living crisis. “I was helping my cousin get an apartment and now I’m helping someone else get one,” Cardi said. “I was looking at some areas and the way prices soared up — living is unbearable.” “How are people surviving? I want to know, like my family and my friends are so grateful to have me…But what about people that don’t have a me?” No seriously…I want to know how people are surviving… https://t.co/sodp7YdJTY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 10, 2022 The rapper’s observations reflect reality: U.S. rental inflation accelerated in August as shelter costs rose 0.7%, marking the biggest monthly increase since 1991 and helping to keep overall inflation elevated. “There’s no…inventory when it comes to homes,” she added, and noted that even if you can afford a higher price, “it doesn’t matter if the interest rate is f–king high.” The effects of sky-high inflation have been seen across the U.S. economy. Food costs increased 11.4% from a year ago according to the latest reports, the most since 1979. Electricity prices rose 15.8% from 2021, the most since 1981. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, fell 10.6% in August, the biggest monthly drop in more than two years.