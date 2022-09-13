Many Americans hoped the U.S. would enter a revival similar to the roaring 20s once vaccines rolled out last year. But instead of channeling flappers, many Americans have spent their 2020s juggling a rising cost of living and awaiting a possible recession.

Record-high inflation has hit most Americans where it hurts: their wallets. As a result, the number of people that are considered financially healthy has declined for the first time in five years—since the Financial Health Network first started researching such data.

Detailed in the Financial Health Pulse 2022 U.S. Trends Report, Financial Health analyzed surveys from April and May to gauge Americans’ financial health (the state of one’s personal finances and their feelings of financial freedom and security). Only a third of Americans were considered financially healthy, dropping from 34% in 2021 to 31% this year.