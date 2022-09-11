Karen Bass, mayoral candidate in Los Angeles, says guns stolen in ‘unnerving’ home burglary
The home of Karen Bass, the front-runner to become Los Angeles mayor, was broken into Friday, underscoring how rising crime rates in the second-largest US city have become a top issue in upcoming elections.
Two firearms, which were “safely and securely stored,” were taken while cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind, according to a statement from Bass’s campaign.
“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” Bass said.
Bass, a former community organizer and long-time congresswoman, is facing billionaire developer Rick Caruso in November’s mayoral election. The left-leaning city has been grappling for years with soaring homelessness, crime rates and housing costs, issues that both candidates have sought to campaign on.
Property crimes have increased roughly 13% this year, compared with the same period in 2021, according to statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department.
In a March interview with Bloomberg News, Bass vowed to get tough on crime and reform policing to address a spike of violence across LA. Another top priority is addressing the city’s worsening homeless crisis.
—With assistance by Christopher Palmeri
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.