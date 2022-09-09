Queen Elizabeth wasn’t just loved by her subjects. Her long reign and very public presence made her a familiar figure to people around the world. So her death on Sept. 8 was felt far beyond the British Empire.

Given that, it’s not real surprising that her funeral will be an event, one that’s watched by millions of people worldwide. Here are the details we know so far about when Elizabeth will be put to rest and how you can watch at home.

Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed an exact day yet, but the terms of Operation London Bridge, the long-held plan for the monarch’s death, call for Elizabeth to be buried 10 days after her death. Since she passed away at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace, however, that could impact the timeline slightly.

How long will Queen Elizabeth lie in state?

After making the journey from Scotland, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall, where she’s expected to lie in state for four days. As many as half a million people are expected to pay respects. Viewings will be held for 23 hours a day. And members of the royal family are expected to arrive unannounced and stand watch, as George V’s sons did in 1936. (This time, women of the family are also expected to stand watch for the first time.)

Where will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place?

The funeral services will be held at Westminster Abbey, where Elizabeth was crowned Queen in 1953.

She will be the first British monarch to have her funeral there since George II in 1760.

What time will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place?

That’s still not officially announced, either. But it’s likely to be an early event for U.S. viewers. The terms of Operation London Bridge call for the funeral to start precisely at 11:00 a.m. local time, which is 6:00 a.m. on the east coast.

Who will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

2,000 guests will gather at the funeral and expect it to be a who’s who of world leaders. King Charles and the rest of the royal family will, of course, be there, though the cameras likely won’t focus on them much (another condition of Operation London Bridge). President Joe Biden has said he plans to attend. And U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was installed by the Queen on Sept. 6, will there, along with all surviving former Prime Ministers.

The rest of the guest list is still being assembled.

Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?

After the hour-long funeral services, Elizabeth’s body will be placed on the same green gun carriage that was used for the funerals of her father, grandfather and great grandfather. She will be taken to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and be interred in the royal vault’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents, sister, and late husband were previously laid to rest.

Can I watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral if I don’t have a cable subscription?

Major television networks are likely to cover the Queen’s funeral live over the air. The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free (without a cable subscription) on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live online for free?

You can. Many online streaming services have live programming or will feature special coverage of the funeral—and most have free trials.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service offers a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live events.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to the network’s games coverage of the funeral. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month and features several news channels as well as BBC America. (Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month.) You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Alternatively, given the historical context of this funeral, the Websites of most major news will stream it live as well.

BBC

Live streaming of BBC News coverage is available at the BBC website. The BBC YouTube channel is also likely to stream coverage.

Sky News

You can live stream coverage via the service’s website or YouTube. It’s also available on Peacock.

ITV News

Live streaming of ITV News is available via the ITV News website or YouTube.