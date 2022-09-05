Labor Day is, in some ways, a bittersweet holiday, marking the impending end of summer, the start of another school year and, often, the last chance to host a blowout barbecue for friends. But it’s also a chance to catch your breath and enjoy some downtime before the fall and winter rush beings.

Technically, summer doesn’t officially end until Sept. 22, but Labor Day marks the beginning of the end. And if you’re planning to gather with friends and family, you’ll be able to find everything you need (or forgot) for that cookout without much stress. And if you prefer to spend the day either doing some retail therapy or catching up on long-delayed home repairs, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem either.

Here’s a look at who’s open and closed on Labor Day 2022 and a few informational nuggets about the holiday.

What is Labor Day? Labor Day honors the U.S. labor movement. Held on the first Monday of September each year, it has been an official federal holiday since 1894. Are banks open on Labor Day? Nope. Labor Day is a federal holiday, so all banks will be closed. You can, as always, use ATMs to get cash or put money into your account, however. Will there be any mail delivery on Labor Day? There won’t. The U.S. Postal Service takes Labor Day off. UPS has no pickup or delivery service—and all UPS Store locations are closed. (UPS Express Critical service is available, though.) FedEx will suspend deliveries as well, and FedEx Office stores will have modified hours. Be sure to call before you head there. And any packages you drop off won’t ship until Tuesday. Is the stock market open on Labor Day? Take a day off from trading. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all closed. They’ll reopen on Tuesday. (Cryptocurrencies, however, are not affected by the holiday.) Are government offices open on Labor Day? City, county, state, and federal offices are closed. Which department stores are closed on Labor Day? Most major retailers remain open on Labor Day, often offering notable discounts as they clear out summer merchandise at a discount. Costco, though, is closed, giving its employees the day off. Small businesses could be closed as well, as staffing crises continue to be widespread. Are liquor stores open on Labor Day? It depends on where you live. Because liquor sales and distribution are controlled by the state in about half the country, those stores are required to be closed. However, that doesn’t apply in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin. Check with your local store to see if they’ll be open there. Which restaurants are closed on Labor Day? Restaurants, like retailers, tend to stay open on Labor Day, though be sure to call, since some won’t have sufficient staff to be open. Which department stores are open on Labor Day? Bass Pro Shops – Open on Labor Day Bed Bath & Beyond – Open on Labor Day Belk – Open on Labor Day Best Buy – Open Labor Day Cabella’s – Open on Labor Day CVS – Open on Labor Day Dillard’s – Open Labor Day Home Depot – Open on Labor Day Ikea – Open on Labor Day J.C. Penney – Open on Labor Day Kohl’s – Most stores are open Lowe’s – Open on Labor Day Macy’s – Open on Labor Day Michael’s – Open on Labor Day Old Navy – Open on Labor Day Rite Aid – Open on Labor Day Target – Open on Labor Day T.J. Maxx – Open on Labor Day Walgreens – Open on Labor Day (Some pharmacies may have reduced hours, however.) Walmart – Open regular hours Which grocery stores are open on Labor Day? Aldi – Open on Labor Day Bi-Lo – Open on Labor Day Food Lion – Open on Labor Day Harris Teeter – Open on Labor Day Ingles – Open on Labor Day Kroger – Open on Labor Day Publix – Open on Labor Day Safeway – Open on Labor Day ShopRite – Open on Labor Day Stop & Shop – Open on Labor Day Trader Joe’s – Open on Labor Day Wegman’s – Open on Labor Day Whole Foods – Open on Labor Day Winn-Dixie – Open on Labor Day