At financial software giant Intuit, A.I. is becoming “foundational” to how the company operates

Welcome to August’s special edition of Eye on A.I.

For any business, cash is king. That’s particularly true for small businesses that don’t have the ability to easily tap credit lines, loans, or other kinds of debt and equity financing that are available to larger companies. “I used to run quite a few small businesses and one of the things most important to me was managing the cash,” says Ashok Srivastava. “Am I going to have enough money to pay the bills at the end of the month? Can I make payroll?”

That’s why Srivastava, who is now the chief data officer at financial software giant Intuit, is particularly proud of having helped build an A.I.-enabled cash forecasting tool that many small businesses now rely on to make sure they will have enough cash. The tool examines unpaid invoices, past payment patterns, and known upcoming expenses. If the A.I. software thinks there’s likely to be a shortfall, the system recommends steps the business owner can take to hopefully close the gap, or in some cases, help them get a loan. In the past year, thanks to improvements Srivastava’s team has made in the system, the number of people taking advantage of the cash forecasting tool has risen by more than fivefold and, in 95% of cases, the business owner takes the action that the system recommends.

And if it turns out that the business does need a loan, A.I. helps assess the business’ creditworthiness and make sure they get a decision quickly. Intuit says that 60% of customers who obtain loans through this product—which is called QuickBook Capital—would not qualify for a loan from a bank. “We can provide the loan because we have so much good data and A.I.,” Srivastava says. He says products like this were a lifesaver for many small businesses during the pandemic and are likely to continue to be so as many companies wrestle with surging inflation.

Srivastava says these are just a few examples of the way in which Intuit is putting A.I.-powered features into its products, which include popular tax preparation software TurboTax, and QuickBooks, which small businesses often use for accounting, as well as credit monitoring software Credit Karma, personal finance software Mint, and email marketing platform Mailchimp. “This is the direction we are headed,” Srivastava says. “We want to provide advice at scale.” He says that means making sure that advice is powered by A.I. “wherever it makes sense,” and having A.I. working to assist human experts, not replace them.

Like many companies, Intuit is finding that advances in natural language processing are having some of the biggest business impacts. For instance, although Intuit makes software, much of its business is actually based around customers consulting with human experts, such as tax advisors or accounting specialists. In the past, these experts would have to type notes on the conversation while listening to the customer. That meant that sometimes the experts weren’t able to spend enough time actually thinking about the customer’s problem and how to overcome it. Now, language A.I. systems automatically take notes for the expert call handlers and automatically summarize the conversation and categorize the caller’s issue. That helps the expert find the best information to relay to the customer. But it also helps Intuit track trends and spot potential issues with the company’s software that its developers may need to fix.

And Srivastava says the company is “investing more and more” in large language systems, especially those that can turn speech to text and then analyze that text. “Advice comes from conversation,” he says, so it is important that A.I. systems can help make those conversations happen—and analyze their content.

He also says that Intuit is among those companies experimenting with using reinforcement learning to improve their A.I. systems such as that cash-flow analysis feature in QuickBooks. Reinforcement learning is the kind of A.I. that learns from experience, essentially by trial-and-error, how to maximize some reward that the person creating the A.I. specifies. In particular, Intuit is exploring the use of a kind of reinforcement learning called a multi-armed bandit, which tries to balance how much an A.I. system explores new options versus how much time it spends recommending following actions that it has already found to work. It is A.I. like this that helps Intuit hone the advice it gives a small business about how best to improve cash flow.

Intuit is an example of a company that is putting A.I. at the very heart of its business. “A.I. is foundational for how we operate,” Srivastava says. It is likely that many other companies will soon find the same.

Here’s a few other things happening in A.I. this week.

Jeremy Kahn

@jeremyakahn

jeremy.kahn@fortune.com



A.I. IN THE NEWS

Controversial facial recognition app PimEyes can be used to find images of children, including explicit ones. That is the conclusion of an investigation by The Intercept, which used digitally-generated images of fake children to conduct searches using PimEyes and found that images of many real children turned up as possible matches. In many cases, the outlet said, it would have been easy to identify these children. In other cases, the publication found that the app pulled up images of children that were labeled "potentially explicit." It said use of the app in this way "could lead to further exploitation of children at a time when the dark web has sparked an explosion of images of abuse." Giorgi Gobronidze, PimEyes' owner, told The Intercept that he had tasked the app's engineers with creating better safeguards for children, but that he also felt parents needed to be more careful and responsible about posting images of their kids online, especially to public websites.

The war in Ukraine has complicated efforts to ban "killer robots." Deutsche Welle, the German news site, checks in with the United Nations' committee debating what to do about A.I.-enabled lethal autonomous weapons. International human rights groups, technologists, and many countries, want these kind of weapons outlawed. But so far, the U.N. has made scant progress towards any kind of legally-binding restrictions on their use, despite eight years of debate. Now, the war in Ukraine has further complicated progress at the U.N., the publication reports. One problem is that Russia, which feels diplomatically isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, has claimed that international sanctions make it impossible for its experts to attend the U.N. committee meetings in Geneva and it has used its power to try to block discussions in their absence. But a bigger issue may be that the Ukraine conflict is, to many military observers, proving the value of A.I.-enabled "loitering munitions." Otherwise known as kamikaze drones, these weapons have been deployed by both sides in the conflict. The current versions have some degree of autonomy, but generally still need a human to select the target they will strike. But fully autonomous versions, however, are on the horizon.

An A.I. system learned to use an "alternative physics" to explain what it was seeing in videos. Researchers at Columbia University wanted to see if an A.I. system could learn the fundamental variables that underpin physics—phenomenon such as mass, velocity, acceleration—from watching simple videos of objects in motion (a swinging pendulum, or an inflated balloon-like "air dancer" undulating in the wind.) It turned out that the system could in fact learn to predict the motion it was seeing in the videos and could identify and output the number of physical variables it was using to make the prediction. But, in a finding that surprised the scientists when they investigated what these variables were, they often found they were seemingly different from those used by human scientists to explain and predict the kind of motion depicted in the videos. In fact, in a few cases, the researchers were stumped as to what it was the A.I. was focusing on that was allowing it to make accurate predictions. The discovery of this "alternative physics" raises all kind of questions about whether our current model of physics is really the best one. "Perhaps some phenomena seem enigmatically complex because we are trying to understand them using the wrong set of variables," Hod Lipson, director of the Creative Machines Lab in Columbia's Department of Mechanical Engineering, told the publication SciTechDaily.