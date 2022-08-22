If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here–and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.

America’s first significant climate legislation earmarks a record $369 billion for U.S. energy security and fighting climate change, a potentially game-changing sum.

This unprecedented investment in clean energy will supercharge America’s clean energy economy and has the potential to put U.S. climate goals within our reach. It underlines what we already know: The shift to sustainability will be the largest, fastest shift in behavior in history and there are massive opportunities for the businesses that will power that transformation across every facet of our lives.

With the U.S. government putting its weight and credibility behind fighting the climate crisis, the private sector is poised to capitalize on the investment opportunities be they through the green bank or otherwise. American companies will find that integrating action to fight climate change into their business offerings is good for their bottom line. It's what American consumers are showing they demand. With each new headline showing this crisis unfolding, Americans–particularly Gen Z and Millennials–are voting with their dollars and actively seeking out sustainable brands. The Inflation Reduction Act represents great progress in government's role in confronting the climate crisis, but it will only take us only about halfway to where we need to be in terms of the necessary greenhouse gas reductions. The rest will likely be up to the private sector and citizen action. It will be our responsibility as business leaders to seize this opportunity to create the new companies, innovations, and services that will power forth a new, green, and clean economy. Andrei Cherny is the CEO and co-founder of Aspiration. The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

