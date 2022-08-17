Girl Scout cookie season doesn’t start for another four months (or longer, depending on where you live), but the organization is already teasing fans with a new addition. If you want this cookie, though, it’s not going to be as easy as grabbing one at a local sale.

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have introduced Raspberry Rally, a new cookie that might look like a Thin Mint at first glance, but instead offers a fruity burst of flavor. Unlike Thin Mints, though, this variety will only be sold online, rather than door to door or at stands in front of retailers.

Sales of Raspberry Rally will begin on Jan. 9, at the start of 2023’s Girl Scout Cookie season, which usually runs from January to April, though local timing often varies depending on weather and supply chains. The cookie is being sold exclusively online to enhance the e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills of members, according to the organization.

Sign up for emails/texts to be in the know about the upcoming Girl Scout Cookie season here: https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022 If you can’t wait that long, the Girl Scouts are offering a sweepstakes for a possible early taste. That runs through Aug. 31. Other online-exclusive cookies appear to be on the way, too, as the Girl Scouts call Raspberry Rally “the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only.” Dubbed a “sister cookie” to the Thin Mint, Raspberry Rally is a crispy cookie with a pink raspberry- flavored center that is dipped in the same chocolate coating as the Thin Mint. The Girl Scouts typically introduce one or two new cookie styles each year. In partnership with the program’s bakers, GSUSA determines new flavors by doing a market assessment and looking into flavors that could be popular or trending with consumers. Then it collaborates with bakers to develop a new recipe, name the cookie, design the product and packaging, and photograph it. “We are one of the only—or perhaps the only—brands that design a cookie with girls in mind from the start, since they are the only ones who sell it,” a spokesperson for GSUSA told Fortune in 2020.