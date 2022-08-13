Giada De Laurentiis shares her travel essentials

Chef Giada De Laurentiis is well known for her love to entertain. The Emmy award winning television personality multiple Food Network shows—including Everyday Italian, Giada at Home, Giada In Italy, and Giada’s Holiday Handbook, among others—has shared her love and connection with the cuisine of her heritage with millions of viewers over the years, extending that reach through multiple bestselling cookbooks and Las Vegas restaurants.

Most recently, she also founded Giadzy, a new lifestyle and e-commerce platform featuring Italian lifestyle content spanning recipes, travel, entertaining, and Italian Pantry products.

De Laurentiis always tries to visit her family back in Italy at least once a year, and after a few years of being at home, she was finally able to get back this June to Puglia with her Aunt Raffy, sister Jade, and boyfriend Shane.

Amid her summer travels, De Laurentiis recently shared more with Fortune about the must-have items she never leaves home without.

These wipes smell so good and are refreshing after a long day of travel.

Flip Flops

I always pack a pair of flip flops even when I’m traveling in the winter. I wear them like slippers around my hotel room.

Lip Gloss

Right now, I’m loving the glosses by Sisley or Tower 28—they are super hydrating!

These candies have a lovely ginger spice to them paired with refreshing lemon and honey. They’re also soothing for digestion while traveling.

I always have these crackers in my bag when I’m on the go. They remind me of my childhood and are so delicious and addicting. Beware!