The ‘battle for talent’ is a long-term trend that will transcend the business cycle

Good morning.

These are strange economic times. In the U.S., recent government statistics say GDP shrank for two quarters in a row—traditionally, a sign of recession. Yet Friday’s labor report showed employment grew by more than half a million—symptomatic of a boom.

So what’s going on? I don’t have the answer. But I do believe the so-called “battle for talent” is a long-term trend that will transcend the business cycle. At Fortune, we’ve seen it play out over the 25 years we’ve been publishing our 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Each year, competition to make the list gets more intense. In Tomorrow’s Capitalist (order here), I cite a statistic that helped me understand the change: 50 years ago, more than 80% of the value reflected on the balance sheets of Fortune 500 companies was physical stuff—plant, equipment, oil in the ground, inventory on the shelves. Today, more than 85% of the value on the balance sheets of Fortune 500 companies is “intangibles”—intellectual property, brand value, and a host of things more closely tied to human capital than to physical and financial capital. People are today’s value drivers.