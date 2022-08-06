CryptocurrencyInvestingBanksReal Estate
These 21 companies are making their debut on the Fortune Global 500 list in 2022

BYAlena Botros
August 6, 2022, 10:00 AM UTC
Fortune Global 500 newcomer Sinochem Holdings (No. 31).
Courtesy of Sinochem

There’s a first time for everything, and sometimes that first time marks a big leap.

This year, 21 companies will make their debut on the Fortune Global 500 list—our annual ranking of the world’s biggest companies as measured by revenue. This year, cracking the list meant bringing in at least $29 billion in the fiscal year that ended on or before March 31, 2022. It also means joining a group that includes Walmart, Amazon, and Apple

The companies that made it onto the list for the first time this year are scattered all over the world, and are involved in sectors ranging from transportation to health care to engineering and construction. Asia dominated the list of first timers, with 12 companies, while Europe had five. The U.S. had only two new additions: used-car seller CarMax, and conglomerate Danaher. Company revenues from the previous year range as high as $172 billion. 

These are the 21 first-timers on the Global 500 this year.

1. Sinochem Holdings 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 31
Industry: Chemicals
Revenue: $172 billion
Country/Territory: China

2. Life Insurance Corp. of India 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98
Industry: Insurance 
Revenue: $97 billion
Country/Territory: India

3. Susun Construction Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 299
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $46 billion
Country/Territory: China

4. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 336
Industry: Metals
Revenue: $41 billion 
Country/Territory: China

5. Cenovus Energy

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 384
Industry: Mining 
Revenue: $37 billion
Country/Territory: Canada

6. Kuehne + Nagel International

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 396
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $36 billion
Country/Territory: Switzerland

7. Raízen

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 398
Industry: Petroleum Refining 
Revenue: $36 billion
Country/Territory: Brazil

8. Shudao Investment Group 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 413
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $35 billion 
Country/Territory: China

9. Hunan Iron & Steel Group

Fortune Global 500: 421 
Industry: Metals 
Revenue: $34 billion 
Country/Territory: China

10. CarMax

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 432
Industry: Automotive Retailing
Revenue: $33 billion 
Country/Territory: U.S.

11. Xinjiang Zhongtai Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 434
Industry: Chemicals 
Revenue: $33 billion
Country/Territory: China

12. BYD 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 436
Industry: Motor Vehicles and Parts
Revenue: $33 billion
Country/Territory: China

13. S.F. Holding 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 441
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $32 billion
Country/Territory: China

14. Shandong Hi-Speed Group 

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 458
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: China

15. Investor 

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 461
Industry: Diversified Financials 
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: Sweden

16. Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 466
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: China

17. Shanghai Delong Steel Group

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 469
Industry: Metals
Revenue: $30 billion
Country/Territory: China

18. Mercadona

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 471
Industry: Food and Drug Stores 
Revenue: $30 billion
Country/Territory: Spain

19. Danaher 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 486
Industry: Medical Products and Equipment 
Country/Territory: $29 billion 
Country: U.S.

20. DSV

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 496
Industry: Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery 
Revenue: $29 billion
Country/Territory: Denmark

21. Umicore 

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 500
Industry: Chemicals 
Revenue: $29 billion 
Country/Territory: Belgium

