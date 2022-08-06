There’s a first time for everything, and sometimes that first time marks a big leap.

This year, 21 companies will make their debut on the Fortune Global 500 list—our annual ranking of the world’s biggest companies as measured by revenue. This year, cracking the list meant bringing in at least $29 billion in the fiscal year that ended on or before March 31, 2022. It also means joining a group that includes Walmart, Amazon, and Apple.

The companies that made it onto the list for the first time this year are scattered all over the world, and are involved in sectors ranging from transportation to health care to engineering and construction. Asia dominated the list of first timers, with 12 companies, while Europe had five. The U.S. had only two new additions: used-car seller CarMax, and conglomerate Danaher. Company revenues from the previous year range as high as $172 billion.

These are the 21 first-timers on the Global 500 this year.

1. Sinochem Holdings

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 31

Industry: Chemicals

Revenue: $172 billion

Country/Territory: China

2. Life Insurance Corp. of India

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98

Industry: Insurance

Revenue: $97 billion

Country/Territory: India

3. Susun Construction Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 299

Industry: Engineering and Construction

Revenue: $46 billion

Country/Territory: China

4. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 336

Industry: Metals

Revenue: $41 billion

Country/Territory: China

5. Cenovus Energy

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 384

Industry: Mining

Revenue: $37 billion

Country/Territory: Canada

6. Kuehne + Nagel International

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 396

Industry: Transportation and Logistics

Revenue: $36 billion

Country/Territory: Switzerland

7. Raízen

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 398

Industry: Petroleum Refining

Revenue: $36 billion

Country/Territory: Brazil

8. Shudao Investment Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 413

Industry: Engineering and Construction

Revenue: $35 billion

Country/Territory: China

9. Hunan Iron & Steel Group

Fortune Global 500: 421

Industry: Metals

Revenue: $34 billion

Country/Territory: China

10. CarMax

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 432

Industry: Automotive Retailing

Revenue: $33 billion

Country/Territory: U.S.

11. Xinjiang Zhongtai Group

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 434

Industry: Chemicals

Revenue: $33 billion

Country/Territory: China

12. BYD

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 436

Industry: Motor Vehicles and Parts

Revenue: $33 billion

Country/Territory: China

13. S.F. Holding

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 441

Industry: Transportation and Logistics

Revenue: $32 billion

Country/Territory: China

14. Shandong Hi-Speed Group

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 458

Industry: Transportation and Logistics

Revenue: $31 billion

Country/Territory: China

15. Investor

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 461

Industry: Diversified Financials

Revenue: $31 billion

Country/Territory: Sweden

16. Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 466

Industry: Engineering and Construction

Revenue: $31 billion

Country/Territory: China

17. Shanghai Delong Steel Group

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 469

Industry: Metals

Revenue: $30 billion

Country/Territory: China

18. Mercadona

Fortune 500 Global Rank: 471

Industry: Food and Drug Stores

Revenue: $30 billion

Country/Territory: Spain

19. Danaher

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 486

Industry: Medical Products and Equipment

Country/Territory: $29 billion

Country: U.S.

20. DSV

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 496

Industry: Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery

Revenue: $29 billion

Country/Territory: Denmark

21. Umicore

Fortune Global 500 Rank: 500

Industry: Chemicals

Revenue: $29 billion

Country/Territory: Belgium