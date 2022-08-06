These 21 companies are making their debut on the Fortune Global 500 list in 2022
There’s a first time for everything, and sometimes that first time marks a big leap.
This year, 21 companies will make their debut on the Fortune Global 500 list—our annual ranking of the world’s biggest companies as measured by revenue. This year, cracking the list meant bringing in at least $29 billion in the fiscal year that ended on or before March 31, 2022. It also means joining a group that includes Walmart, Amazon, and Apple.
The companies that made it onto the list for the first time this year are scattered all over the world, and are involved in sectors ranging from transportation to health care to engineering and construction. Asia dominated the list of first timers, with 12 companies, while Europe had five. The U.S. had only two new additions: used-car seller CarMax, and conglomerate Danaher. Company revenues from the previous year range as high as $172 billion.
These are the 21 first-timers on the Global 500 this year.
1. Sinochem Holdings
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 31
Industry: Chemicals
Revenue: $172 billion
Country/Territory: China
2. Life Insurance Corp. of India
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 98
Industry: Insurance
Revenue: $97 billion
Country/Territory: India
3. Susun Construction Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 299
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $46 billion
Country/Territory: China
4. Hangzhou Iron and Steel Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 336
Industry: Metals
Revenue: $41 billion
Country/Territory: China
5. Cenovus Energy
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 384
Industry: Mining
Revenue: $37 billion
Country/Territory: Canada
6. Kuehne + Nagel International
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 396
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $36 billion
Country/Territory: Switzerland
7. Raízen
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 398
Industry: Petroleum Refining
Revenue: $36 billion
Country/Territory: Brazil
8. Shudao Investment Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 413
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $35 billion
Country/Territory: China
9. Hunan Iron & Steel Group
Fortune Global 500: 421
Industry: Metals
Revenue: $34 billion
Country/Territory: China
10. CarMax
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 432
Industry: Automotive Retailing
Revenue: $33 billion
Country/Territory: U.S.
11. Xinjiang Zhongtai Group
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 434
Industry: Chemicals
Revenue: $33 billion
Country/Territory: China
12. BYD
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 436
Industry: Motor Vehicles and Parts
Revenue: $33 billion
Country/Territory: China
13. S.F. Holding
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 441
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $32 billion
Country/Territory: China
14. Shandong Hi-Speed Group
Fortune 500 Global Rank: 458
Industry: Transportation and Logistics
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: China
15. Investor
Fortune 500 Global Rank: 461
Industry: Diversified Financials
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: Sweden
16. Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group
Fortune 500 Global Rank: 466
Industry: Engineering and Construction
Revenue: $31 billion
Country/Territory: China
17. Shanghai Delong Steel Group
Fortune 500 Global Rank: 469
Industry: Metals
Revenue: $30 billion
Country/Territory: China
18. Mercadona
Fortune 500 Global Rank: 471
Industry: Food and Drug Stores
Revenue: $30 billion
Country/Territory: Spain
19. Danaher
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 486
Industry: Medical Products and Equipment
Country/Territory: $29 billion
Country: U.S.
20. DSV
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 496
Industry: Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery
Revenue: $29 billion
Country/Territory: Denmark
21. Umicore
Fortune Global 500 Rank: 500
Industry: Chemicals
Revenue: $29 billion
Country/Territory: Belgium