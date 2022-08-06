As host of CNN’s popular travel show Nomad, it goes without saying that Carlton McCoy is a veritable travel expert. Also a trained chef and master sommelier, McCoy has special insights on where to go, what to eat, what to drink, and (crucially this summer), how and what to pack.

McCoy recently shared more with Fortune about the must-have items he never leaves home without.

Efficient checked luggage

“I always check a bag. Understand that might be challenging right now, but I prefer to not stuff all my items into one small bag. July is my favorite luggage brand. Gorgeous design, they offer a trunk style, which is far more efficient and most importantly they use a latch closure on the trunk instead of a zipper. I love that additional touch.”

Wine-specific luggage

“I love traveling with my wine bag, specifically my Vingarde Valise. It is sturdy and most importantly packs an entire case of wine. As a wine industry professional, I love sharing my favorite wines with people I love and admire. It’s no different than chefs who want to share their favorite dishes with loved ones. Sharing my favorite wines is truly fulfilling for me.”

Travel-friendly clothing

“I am not a fussy dresser. I like nice, simple pieces. Wearing clothes that are versatile limit the amount that you need to pack. I adore Todd Snyder Jeans. They have a little stretch to them so they are easy to travel in. Patrick Assaraf’s t-shirts always are in the bag. It’s a grownup t-shirt. It’s soft, but the fabric is high-quality, and holds its shape very well. I always travel with a custom-tailored blazer, almost always black. It is perfect for any occasion. I also always pack a nice, white shirt. Easy to dress up or down. I also never travel without my All Saints Mode Merino Wool hoodie. Lightweight and good for most occasions. If I’m not traveling for Nomad, I always have workout clothes.”

Durable footwear

“I’ve have had a show addiction since I was a kid, but as a guy with big feet I can only travel with so many pairs, so I choose three pairs for each trip. Running shoes (Nike ZoomX Vaporfly), an all-purpose sneaker (Air Force 1 or Onitsuka GSM), and custom Ostrich boots made by David Espinoza, I can wear these with a full suit and tie or jeans and a t-shirt.”

Trusty timepiece

“I always travel with my 1960’s Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust and pack something a bit more formal—like my Franck Mueller Casablanca—if I know I have an important event or a business meeting. I have always admired the amazing craftsmanship that goes into a great watch and a great watch will add polish to even jeans and a t-shirt.”