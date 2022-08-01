Good morning and welcome to the first issue of CHRO Daily!

If my background in covering the workplace, management, and diversity has taught me anything, it’s that the role of people leaders has changed dramatically. Once viewed as a back-office role relegated to dealing with menial people matters, HR executives are now strategy-driving business leaders, and have wide latitude in all areas of a company—from the board to employees, and even external stakeholders.

In speaking with CHROs and CDOs, I have the privilege of hearing about their most pressing priorities first-hand. Case in point: figuring out how to smartly lead compensation planning amid economic uncertainty or how to retain underrepresented employees during a hiring freeze.

With that in mind, Fortune saw a clear opportunity to provide a place for HR executives to share and learn how to effectively navigate and grasp their rapidly changing roles. CHRO Daily will provide the latest news, trends, insights, and data to current and aspiring CHROs, CPOs, and CDOs. This is your one-stop shop to learn how your peers are innovating and tackling the greatest challenges of the current and future workforce.

Today’s talent market presents an intriguing snapshot of corporate America and the people who keep it running. At first blush, it appears that employees are in the driver’s seat due to the labor shortage, and in many industries, they’re exercising their newfound agency. That power shift could soon swing in the opposite direction and is already occurring in sectors like tech. HR heads—at least the forward-thinking ones—must steer through the heady, ever-shifting talent revolution while managing operational changes, strengthening employee engagement and culture, and maintaining employer brand competitiveness. Much of this must now be performed virtually and asynchronously, adding yet another layer of complexity.

Yet the role of a CHRO is a subtly powerful one. People leaders mold and shape the most fundamental aspects of any company: talent and culture. When done right, companies see swift change and positive results. But when done wrong, companies can implode.

I’ve spent my first two weeks at Fortune speaking with CPOs and CDOs at various Fortune 500 companies and they’ve surfaced a few recurring questions: How do we retain highly skilled talent in today’s competitive job market? How do we fix the talent pipeline to boost diversity at all levels in the workplace? And perhaps most urgent, how do we accommodate the rising expectations employees have of their employers? The solutions are as varied as the questions, resulting in a plethora of case studies for their peers to share and explore.

I’ve identified four major priorities for today’s HR executives that I’ll explore in forthcoming newsletters: talent strategy, benefits, diversity and inclusion and the evolving role of HR.

My goal is to provide leaders with the insights and analyses needed to successfully grasp an increasingly complex and challenging talent landscape.

