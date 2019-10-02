Microsoft shocked the gadget world on Wednesday by unveiling a new folding phone dubbed the Surface Duo. The device, which will go on sale in about a year, has two 5.6-inch screens and folds in the middle, like a book.

The announcement, which didn't include how much the new phone would cost, came at the end of Microsoft's hardware event in New York to debut upgrades to its Surface line of tablet and laptop computers.

“You’re going to talk about this as a phone," Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay explained, almost trembling with excitement as he revealed the new device. "But make no mistake, this product is a Surface.”

"Today you saw us reimagine pretty much every part of the tech stack," CEO Satya Nadella said. "It takes me back to a sense of wonder and empowerment that I felt as 15-year-old."

The company also announced a folding tablet with two 9-inch screens, called the Surface Neo. It also goes on sale towards the end of next year.