Here Are the Deals You Can Expect on Black Friday 2019

While it is, admittedly, annoying to see holiday decorations festooning every retail store when Halloween is still a month away, few people get upset when it comes to holiday sales. And the biggest are fast approaching.

Dealnews, a deal tracking website, has posted its predictions for what shoppers can expect to find on Black Friday. And if you're in the market for electronics, whether for yourself or someone on your list, it could be a banner year.

Here are some of the deals worth keeping an eye out for.

Black Friday deals on Apple products

Apple itself generally doesn't offer notable discounts on Black Friday, but many retailers slash prices on the company's products. Here's what the Dealnews experts are calling for:

32GB iPad (seventh generation) for $300

iPad Mini 5 for $325 or less

Gift cards of up to $400 with the purchase of a new iPhone

Apple Watch Series 4 could hit $299.

Black Friday deals on TVs

TVs are the big draw for a lot of Black Friday shoppers. But as prices fall throughout the year and during special events like Amazon's Prime Day, retailers will have to work harder to turn consumer's heads. Dealnews predicts:

32-inch sets will drop to $80 or less.

Samsung 50-inc sets will sell for $300, while 55-inch smart Samsung sets will go for $250.

Want something bigger? Doorbuster deals on 65-inch sets will take those to $400

Black Friday deals on games and toys

Don't expect deals on the hottest toys—the ones that stores can't keep in stock. But if you're in the market for a video game system or Lego sets, you could be in luck.

Nintendo Switch could drop as low as $275 (though the Switch Lite won't see any discounts)

PlayStation 4 Pro may drop as low as $315 (with some PS4 games going for as little as $20)

Xbox One X bundles could drop to $300, while Xbox One S bundles could go for as little as $175

Lego discounts will vary, depending on whether you're chasing a licensed property (like Star Wars or Harry Potter), but some non-licensed sets, with 900 bricks, could go for as little as $20.

Black Friday deals on laptops

Chromebooks are your best bet for big discounts, with prices starting as low as $99. Discounts on Apple products and high-end laptops will be minimal, but there could be bundles that offer some extras with them.

Black Friday deals on smart home accessories

There's a growing push by companies to automate your living room. That's going to mean even lower prices this year. Among the bargains to look for, according to Dealnews, are:

Apple HomePods will fall to $249 or less.

Amazon's smart plug will fall to $5

Amazon Echo Dot devices will cost $20

Look for a Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot package to go for $70

Ecobee smart thermostats could fall below $140

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—The cheapest mobile plans for your iPhone 11

—How Russian PR firms plant stories for companies in U.K. news outlets, social media

—From premium speakers to privacy, Amazon has a plan to make Alexa sound even better

—Meet the women leading Netflix into the streaming wars

—Why Apple is offering cheaper streaming and iPhones



Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune's daily digest on the business of tech.