Sony Launches An Amazon-Like Site for PlayStation Fans

Sony has a thriving business selling digital copies of games for its PlayStation console. Now, though, it's hoping people are still interested in buying physical copies.

The electronics company has opened an online store for people to buy physical goods, including games, PS4 consoles, controllers, VR headsets and more. The site will face competition from established online retailers such as Amazon. And just like Amazon, it will offer its loyalist customers discounts on shipping.

PlayStation Plus members who order from the store will be eligible for free one-day express shipping, Sony said.

The PlayStation store is aimed at people who are looking to buy holiday gifts, ensuring they can easily find the products they want without worrying about stocking issues. The company, at present, is only carrying games made by its internal studios (such as Uncharted and The Last of Us) but is planning on expanding its offerings. (Don't expect the PlayStation 5 to be among those. That won't be out for a while.)

Prices will "align with those found at other retailers.” And, in conjunction with the launch, Sony is offering two console bundles: A PlayStation 4 plus 12 months of PS Plus for $339.99 (a $20 discount) and a PlayStation 4 Pro with a year of PS Plus for $429.99. That’s a savings of $30. Both deals run through Oct. 31.

