Canada Must Remain ‘Inclusive,’ Politically Centered, Investor Says

The global economy is being dragged down by two global big trends: Trade wars and geopolitical tensions. And Canada will have to stay in the political center to be successful in the future.

That’s according to Monique Leroux, chairwoman of Investissement Québec and vice chairman of Fiera Holdings, who discussed the topic at Fortune’s MPW International Summit in Toronto on Monday. She said that while Canada is very much at risk of being dragged down by these issues—political populism actually keeps her up at night—the country has managed to stay in the middle of the road. That will be vital to the country’s future success, she said.

“Canada should continue on the global scene to be a country of inclusivity, a country where we respect people, and a country where we have strong social values,” she said. “Hopefully this is something that will keep country together.”

This comes among the backdrop of a divided United Kingdom, which has been struggling to reach a deal for its exit from the European Union. It also comes as the divide between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. widens over the policies of President Donald Trump.

Leroux said that Canada’s story has been much less controversial. There are things that the country could do better—like increase productivity, investment, and innovation—but overall she said she’s “very much likes” what’s happening in Canada, saying current conditions make her feel a little more “comfortable.”

Part of Canada’s future success will include maintaining a relationship with China, a country in a trade war with the U.S. Leroux said that Canada was one of the first countries to have an official relationship with China, and that relationship continues to be valuable. Dominic Barton, Canada’s new ambassador to China, will play a major role in navigating a very “intense” situation, she said.

“China is certainty an important country for us,” she said.

Though she was willing to explain her ideas on politics and the global economy, Leroux wasn’t yet willing to dispel rumors that she could run for political office.

Responding to the question, she gave a non-committal “Let me think about it.”

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Meet the costume designer behind the pitch-perfect corporate wear on ‘Succession’

—What it’s really like to have a baby while running your company

—What does it take to certify that a company takes harassment seriously?

—A rare tech company where women dominate

—35 states in the U.S. still charge women a tampon tax

Keep up with the world's most powerful women with Fortune's Broadsheet newsletter.

