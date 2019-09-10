Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Ivanka and Don Jr. are battling for the title of Trump successor, Rep. Susan Wild turns a personal tragedy into political action, and Tina Turner ‘the woman’ may be retired, but Tina Turner ‘the icon’ carries on. Have a lovely Tuesday.

EVERYONE’S TALKING

– Proud Tina. Lately, the Broadsheet has had the immense pleasure of highlighting some wonderful stories about women whose epic careers have changed the world and paved the way for those who came after them—Maxine Waters, Celine Dion, Venus Williams. Today we bring you the latest in the series: this delightful profile of Tina Turner.

Unlike Waters, Dion, and Williams, Turner is retired—and gleefully so; she tells the New York Times‘ Amanda Hess: “I was just tired of singing and making everybody happy.” But even as the singer enjoys a well-earned rest at her Swiss estate, her story of resilience and her incredible body of work is still making us happy. In fact, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, already a success in Europe, is on its way Broadway next month.

The Times story provides a window into how Turner spends her days, what she thinks of her indelible influence on the culture (her response to hearing she was referenced in a Beyonce song lyric: “Yeah, I’m not surprised”), and what it feels like to watch the brutality she suffered at the hands of Ike Turner play out again and again on stage and in film.

While we may see Turner’s story of struggle and triumph as part of the larger feminist movement or #MeToo reckoning, the singer herself has a different perspective, writes Hess: “‘I identify only with my life,’ she said. While everyone was making her into a symbol, ‘I was busy doing it. Doing the work.'”

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

– Fight for the future. Who is President Trump’s successor? No, not for the White House—rather, within the First Family itself, where, according to McKay Coppins, a power struggle has been underway: “The question now dividing the president’s children is not just which one of them will get to take up the mantle when he’s gone—but how the family will attempt to shape the country in the years ahead.” Ivanka Trump has always been her father’s favorite, writes Coppins, but Don. Jr. is “emerging as the natural successor.” The Atlantic

– Kamala’s criminal justice plan. The main hurdle facing Sen. Kamala Harris in the Democratic primaries has been criticism from the left of her record as a prosecutor, DA, and attorney general in California. Now Harris is addressing those concerns with a new plan for criminal justice reform that would end mandatory minimum sentences, legalize marijuana, and fund reentry programs to reduce recidivism. Washington Post

– B.C. (before campaign). In more Democratic presidential candidate news, the New York Times has an investigation into Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s fundraising history. The story reveals that Warren, who earlier this year pledged to give up cash from rich donors, did raise some cash from big money sources before launching her campaign—and before making that promise—and has relied on the stockpile to power her 2020 bid. New York Times

– Rest in power, Joan Johnson. Joan Johnson was the co-founder of Johnson Products Company, the maker of Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen. It’s one of the nation’s largest black-owned companies and was the first black-owned company to be traded on the American Stock Exchange. She died at 89 on Friday. CNN

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: MSCI hires Salli Schwartz of Moody’s Corporation as head of investor relations and treasurer. Publicis Sapient hires Accenture’s Kristi Erickson as global chief talent officer. The Interstate Natural Gas Association of America hired Mastercard’s Nichole Francis Reynolds as VP of government and public affairs. Jacqueline Stewart is a new host for Turner Classic Movies, making her the first African-American host in the network’s 25 years.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

– Turning tragedy to action. Rep. Susan Wild was elected to Congress by her Pennsylvania district in November. In May, her longtime partner, Kerry Acker, died by suicide. The freshman representative—one of only a handful of lawmakers in history to have lost their spouse or partner while serving in Congress—is adding suicide prevention and mental health to her policy priorities. Washington Post

– More Media Lab. As we covered yesterday, Joichi Ito resigned as director of the MIT Media Lab in the wake of reporting on his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and how he covered that relationship up. Now the other executive most prominently associated with the cover-up, Peter Cohen, has been put on leave from his current job as director of development for computer science and data initiatives at Brown University. New York Times

– Brosnan’s ideal Bond. Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli didn’t want a female James Bond, but Pierce Brosnan does. “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years; get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there!” the former Bond said. He must be excited for the rumored casting of Lashana Lynch as the first female 007, if not Bond. Vanity Fair

– N.Y. vs. FB. As more than 40 state attorneys general announce their support for antitrust investigations of Google, New York Attorney General Letitia James—who as New York City’s public advocate fought for equal pay legislation—is leading the charge on investigating Facebook. Washington Post

ON MY RADAR

QUOTE

“We have to convert misogynists. Misogyny is our new market. It’s scary.”

-Whitney Wolfe Herd on what Bumble needs to do to continue user growth