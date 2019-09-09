President Trump, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend Brawl on Twitter

President Donald Trump's ongoing beef on Twitter with supermodel Chrissy Teigen and Grammy-winning pop star John Legend has reached new heights, including a profanity-laced response—and, of course, new trending hashtags.

The battle began when Trump, seemingly peeved, went on a Twitter tirade after watching Legend appear on a town hall special on MSNBC hosted by NBC anchor Lester Holt as part of the network's upcoming series covering criminal justice reform.

The president tweeted that, along with other Republicans, he deserves more credit for signing the First Step Act into law late last year.

The legislation, which received surprising bipartisan support, includes measures allowing thousands of federal inmates to leave prison earlier than before, allays mandatory minimum sentences and also gives judges more flexibility with sentencing.

"When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close," Trump tweeted.

"A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise," the president continued.

It had support from lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle and received personal attention from Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Then, Trump went after Legend and Teigen: "Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed," the president tweeted. Trump also tweeted "the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed" are now calling for his impeachment.

Never one to shy away or back down from Trump's comments, Teigen clapped back on Twitter.

"lol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president," Teigen tweeted.

Teigen also tweeted a message for her toddler daughter: "Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p**** a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day."

Well, not only was Teigen's name trending overnight into Monday, but also the hashtags, #TeamChrissy, #filthymouthedwife, and #filthymouthwife as Teigen even urged her followers (wink-wink) to "please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP****A***B****, not yours!!!!!!"

Legend, who also discouraged (big wink) the "foul mouthed hashtag," had words for Trump, minus the swearing, tweeting, "Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody -- ANYBODY -- will praise you."

But, Legend went a step further, tweeting to First Lady Melania Trump, tweeting that "Your country needs you, Melania." Legend then mock-corrected himself by tweeting, "Ah yes, Melania is otherwise occupied. My apologies, @realDonaldTrump," complete with an image of the First Lady appearing to give Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a kiss.

For the record, Holt did mention Trump for passing the First Step Act during Sunday's Dateline episode on NBC that aired before the town hall on sister network MSNBC.

The Dateline episode showed Trump signing the bill into law in the Oval Office in December, and even mentioning that the law is projected to reduce the sentences of thousands of non-violent offenders in federal prisons.

However, Holt, who spent three days in an actual prison and worked side by side with inmates as part of the episode, said that the law "doesn’t affect more than 90% of the U.S. prison population, which is locked up in state and local facilities."

