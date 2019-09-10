Biden Has Double-Digit Lead Over Rival Dems in New Morning Consult Poll

With the next Democratic debate two days away in Houston, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 12-point lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a 17-point lead over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among likely Democratic presidential primary voters, according to the latest online survey conducted by Morning Consult.

Biden leads with 33%, followed by Sanders at 21%, and Warren at 16%. California Sen. Kamala Harris is in fourth place at 7%, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 5%.

The findings from the Morning Consult survey released Monday parallels with other national polls in recent weeks—the results show Biden on top with either Warren or Sanders trailing.

There is a three-way tie among candidates for sixth place with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, and businessman/tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang each at 3%.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro are each at 1%.

The top three contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination—Biden, Sanders, and Warren—will share a debate stage for the first time together Thursday night.

When it comes to Biden supporters' second-choice pick, 26% of those polled listed Sanders as their next choice, while 24% said Warren.

Sanders had the highest favorability rating with 75% positive, followed by Biden with 72%, and Warren with 64%.

The Morning Consult poll consisted of 17,824 likely Democratic primary voters, and in early primary states including voters who live in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada. The poll was conducted from Sept. 2-8 and has a 1 percentage point margin of error.

