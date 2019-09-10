Skip to Content

Trump’s Approval Rating Falls in Poll on Recession Fears

President Donald Trump’s economic approval rating has dipped to 46% from 51% in July, as the majority of Americans fear a recession in the next year, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds.

The survey shows some vulnerability in one of the Trump camp’s main arguments for re-election -- that the U.S. economy is strong -- as respondents expressed widespread concern about how the trade war with China will end up raising prices for American consumers.

Trump’s overall approval ratings among voting-age Americans also dropped to 38% from 44% in the same time frame, according to the survey of 1,003 U.S. adults conducted from Sept. 2 to 5. Poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Six in 10 Americans say they worry a recession is “very likely” or “somewhat likely” in the coming year, though 56% still deem the economy “excellent” or “good.” Last November, 65% of those polled described the U.S. economy in those terms.

