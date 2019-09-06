Altice CEO Is Shaking Up Cell Phone Market: $20 a Month Plan

Fed up with the high fees you pay for your cell phone? Frustrated with your cell company provider?

Well, there’s a new player joining the already crowded field of wireless providers with a special bargain price deal.

It’s called Altice Mobile. It’s a new unit of Altice USA, the New York-based cable television provider.

Altice Mobile, which will use the ATT and Sprint's wireless networks, is offering customers an incredibly low-priced cell phone plan of $20 a month for subscribers. It's still a good deal at $30 for non-subscribers. That’s dramatically less than the $45 a month charges at cable companies Comcast and Spectrum and way below the monthly fees at Verizon and ATT. There’s also an added perk. The special deal includes unlimited talk, text, and data as well as international talk and text in 35 countries.

And here’s the kicker: the price is guaranteed for life. There’s no catch, says Altice CEO Dexter Goei.

“What people always get upset about here in America is changes in price points, promotions that roll off into big step ups in pricing. No clarity truly on their billing,” Goei explains. “We want to be simple. To the point. This is what you get. You get it for life.”

Altice USA has more than 3 million cable television subscribers and 4 million internet customers in 21 states. It is a spin-off from Altice, based in the Netherlands. It entered the US four years ago when it bought Cablevision Systems, the huge cable TV provider serving the New York City area. Now with 2018 revenues of nearly $10 billion, Altice joined the elite Fortune 500 list of the biggest companies in America for the first time ever.

Goei is planning a marketing blitz, including television ads, to get the word out on Altice Mobile.

“Our name is getting out there and we think consumers are much more interested in performance, quality, and experience,” he says. “And the word of mouth will get around.”

