Skip to Content

Biden Says He Raised $21.5 Million Since Entering 2020 Race

Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the two months since entering the Democratic presidential race, outpacing the other candidates in daily contributions, his campaign said in an email to supporters.

The total puts the former vice president’s campaign just behind the $24.8 million raised in the second quarter by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s been in second place behind Biden in most polls, announced Tuesday that he’d raised $18 million in the same period.

Biden, who announced his candidacy on April 25, has 256,000 donors and received 436,000 contributions from them, according to the campaign, with an average donation of $49.

Biden has held a steady stream of high-dollar fundraisers to fund his campaign.

Most Popular Posts

FOR07.19 COV
FOR0619-Fortune 500 2019-Domestic Cover

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests