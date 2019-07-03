In what's becoming a semi-regular event, Instagram was inaccessible to many users Wednesday morning. Starting at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET, the site was not showing users' pictures, though some text captions were still visible.

The outage seems concentrated in the Northeast U.S. and parts of Europe, including London, but there are sporadic outages around the globe, according to DownDetector.com.

Users trying to access the site are seeing empty boxes where photos are usually displaced, with descriptive text ranging from “No photo description available” or "Image may contain: one or more people, selfie and closeup".

Facebook itself suffered some outages as well, as did WhatsApp, according to DownDetector, but they don't seem to be as widespread. Twitter's direct messages also had some hiccups earlier Wednesday.

Instagram has had several outages this year, driving users to the point of frustration—and they didn't hesitate to take those grievances to other social media outlets.