Baby Trump Blimp Will Fly Near Washington Monument on July 4th As Trump Hosts ‘Salute to America’ Nearby

It's still up in the air whether tanks will be on the National Mall for this year's July 4 celebrations, but the giant blimp featuring a diaper-clad caricature of Donald Trump will certainly be present.

The Department of the Interior has issued a permit to fly the blimp over the National Mall on July 4 from 4 a.m. through 9 p.m. The blimp will fly on the grounds of the Washington Monument.

That could put a shadow—both figurative and literal—over Trump's plans for a blow-out Independence Day celebration. The president has reportedly taken a substantial leadership role in planning the event this year (even playing a role in moving the fireworks to a new location). That's a highly unusual move for the Oval Office.

Trump is calling the celebration a "Salute to America" and has requested the National Park Service to station tanks and other military vehicles on the National Mall as part of his planned address to the country on that day. A military flyover is also planned, including one of the jets used as Air Force One. The Blue Angels, who were supposed to be on break at that time, have also been drafted to fly in D.C. that day.

