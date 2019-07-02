It's still up in the air whether tanks will be on the National Mall for this year's July 4 celebrations, but the giant blimp featuring a diaper-clad caricature of Donald Trump will certainly be present.

The Department of the Interior has issued a permit to fly the blimp over the National Mall on July 4 from 4 a.m. through 9 p.m. The blimp will fly on the grounds of the Washington Monument.

That could put a shadow—both figurative and literal—over Trump's plans for a blow-out Independence Day celebration. The president has reportedly taken a substantial leadership role in planning the event this year (even playing a role in moving the fireworks to a new location). That's a highly unusual move for the Oval Office.

Trump is calling the celebration a "Salute to America" and has requested the National Park Service to station tanks and other military vehicles on the National Mall as part of his planned address to the country on that day. A military flyover is also planned, including one of the jets used as Air Force One. The Blue Angels, who were supposed to be on break at that time, have also been drafted to fly in D.C. that day.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Why Hong Kong is protesting —and may do so again

—Black women voters will be central to the 2020 election, experts predict

—Trump reportedly wants tanks on the National Mall on July 4

—Supreme Court redistricting decision could reshape politics

—This 31-year-old just torpedoed Italy’s relationship with EU partners