Get Ready to Order Taco Bell’s Newest Limited-Edition Menu Item: a Hotel Room

Taco Bell will start accepting reservations next Thursday for The Bell, its recently announced pop-up resort—where fans of the brand will be able to melt like a Cheesy Gordita under the Palm Springs sun while floating the day away on a hot sauce packet-shaped pool raft. And for late-night cravings? Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries will be a room service-call away.

The fast food chain expects The Bell’s 70 rooms to sell out “incredibly fast,” Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell’s senior director of retail engagement and experience, told Fortune via email. Reservations, only available on the hotel’s website, will go live Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

“Our team will be completely transforming an existing hotel into its taco-inspired destination,” Arnoldt said, describing the company’s temporary takeover of the V Palm Springs Hotel. “We believe that fans can have a craveable, truly Taco Bell experience at a value that’s competitive with nearby Palm Springs resorts.”

The Taco Bell hotel experience is being offered at a price point that should even appeal to vacationers who occasionally favor the chain’s value menu. The taco-chic rooms at the limited-run hotel, open from August 8 to August 12, will start at $169 a night, with no minimum night stay. The price to stay at The Bell is only slightly higher than the $156 nightly rate that the V Palm Springs is charging guests for a Thursday to Tuesday stay the week before, according to the hotel’s website at time of publication.

The Bell will feature a modern and spacious design, including an on-site salon that will offer taco-inspired nail art, a gift shop, pool, and a “Freeze Lounge,” inspired by Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The on-site entertainment will include “dive in” movies and musical performances from bands in Taco Bell’s “Feed The Beat” program. To eat? What else? A menu packed with newly debuted items. (Maybe some of them will be vegetarian?)

While Taco Bell declined to comment on the cost of the hotel takeover or how it plans to measure the ROI for an event of this nature, it has already earned buzz on social media from fans hoping to be among the lucky few to secure a spot.

The Bell’s Instagram-perfect experience continues Taco Bell’s marketing through immersive experiences, including the ‘Demolition Man’ restaurant takeover in San Diego during Comic Con, designed to look like a “Taco Bell of the future,” and the “nearly every weekend” Las Vegas-based Taco Bell Cantina that couples can book for weddings, said Arnoldt.

And Palm Springs is more than happy to be the site of Taco Bell’s latest stunt.

“The Bell hotel has provided incredible national exposure on how to find your tacOASIS,” Scott White, president and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, told the Desert Sun. Palm Spring’s tourism tagline is “Find Your Oasis.”

Will fans who don’t secure their spot Thursday have another chance to order Taco Bell in bed from room service rather than Postmates? Will The Bell’s premiere run also be its last?

Although executives wouldn’t say whether this could become an annual tradition, they will be paying close attention to how the five-day weekend unfolds.

According to Arnoldt, “We’re focused on the excitement fans have expressed for The Bell Hotel and Resort thus far and look forward to hearing what their favorite parts of the experience were, and then building upon this in Taco Bell moments in the future.”

